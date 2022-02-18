Eppley gains from regional investments

THE Barbados-based Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited is highlighting the benefits being reaped from its Caribbean investments, citing the just-ended first quarter in which net earnings jumped by 13 per cent.

In the first quarter ended December 2021, the fund generated BD$1.1 million in net earnings, while also achieving improvements in all key performance metrics relative to the matching period in 2020. Company Chairman Nicholas A Scott pointed to the significant enhancement of the quality of the fund's real estate portfolio through strategic acquisitions across Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

As such, Scott is trumpeting that the Eppley Caribbean Property Fund “is well positioned to continue to benefit from inflation protection provided by high-quality commercial real estate that generates strong yielding cash flows. The fund concluded the first quarter with BD$15.9 million of liquidity, BD$125 million in total assets and low leverage of BD$22.2 million.”

Scott highlighted that, “despite the prolonged effects of COVID-19, the increase is a testament to the strength and resilience of our operations and the strategy of acquiring additional commercial properties across Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago last year.” He argued that the fund has been off to a strong start in the new financial year building on the momentum from record profitability last year.

“As we progress through 2022, we expect to see continued improvements in performance as the global economy opens up and continues its path to gradual recovery,” Scott explained.

The fund's balance sheet remains robust and its chairman declared, “we are geared towards decisively taking advantage of attractive expansion opportunities in line with the fund's core strategy to further scale and diversify by asset type and geography.” Net operating income (NOI) attributable to shareholders, a performance metric that measures the fund's share of rental income less its operating expenses, grew by 23 per cent to $1.26 million.

Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to shareholders grew six per cent to BD$1.03 million for the December quarter. The FFO captures the fund's NOI less its net cost of financing,

The fund continues to benefit from the durability of its underlying asset base and the execution of strategic operational initiatives. Chairman Scott concluded that during the past quarter the fund continued its course of strong and improving performance.

“We remain encouraged by the resiliency of our underlying assets and remain well positioned to continue delivering on key strategic initiatives to further improve the quality of our portfolio and overall operations,” he said. The board of directors declared a dividend of BD$0.016 per share to shareholders on record on December 20, 2021, payable on February 21, 2022.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited, formerly Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited, was incorporated on May 7, 1999 and is registered under the Mutual Funds Act of Barbados as an authorised mutual fund. The fund is traded on the Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica stock exchanges.