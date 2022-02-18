Export earnings increase

Earnings from exports increased during January-October or the first 10 months of 2021 relative to the similar period in 2020, according to recent data provided by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin).

For the reported period, total exports were valued at US$1.24 billion, 22.9 per cent above the US$1.01 billion earned during the same period in 2020. This, Statin said, was largely driven by an almost 97 per cent increase in the value of “mineral fuels” exported. The total earned from mineral fuel exports in the period was US$400.7 million.

According to Statin, domestic exports for the nine-month period also went up by some 14.5 per cent, to total US$1.1 billion and accounting for almost 90 per cent of total exports.

“The increase in domestic exports was due to higher exports from the manufacture and agriculture industries of 30.5 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively,” Statin said in its most recent International Merchandise Trade (IMT) bulletin.

The top five destinations noted as the main trading partners for export were USA, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom and Russia.

“Exports to these countries increased by 19.7 per cent to US$912.7 million. This was due mainly to higher exports of bunker C fuel oil to the USA and alumina to the Netherlands,” the report noted.

Jamaica, which is a major exporter of bauxite used for aluminum production, also conduct trade in other commodities including ethanol, cane sugar, alcoholic beverages, coffee, scrap metal, cyclic compounds and manioc.

Even as exports continue to make steady increases, it still remains below the value of total imports. For the January to October period, imports amounted to $4.80 billion, up 24.2 per cent when compared to the comparable period of the prior year.

“This upward movement was mainly attributable to higher imports of 'raw materials/ intermediate goods' (20.5 per cent), 'fuels and lubricants' (70.1 per cent), and 'consumer goods' (10.0 per cent),” Statin said.