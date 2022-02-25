Fair and factual

DAVID Miller, executive director of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC), in an update delivered at a briefing on Thursday, insists that all investigations done by the body are based on factual observations and data which can be corroborated.

The agency, which oversees fair practices among Jamaican corporates and other entities, has been embroiled in recent times with local companies which it has warned for breaches of fair trading principles.

One of these was Supreme Ventures, which is being investigated for anti-competitive practices. Another is an unnamed ecommerce platform which has received warnings and asked to make adjustments, Miller said, at the briefing which was staged in Kingston on Thursday by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC).

The CAC and FTC are just six months away from a merger of agencies which is under way, it was also disclosed at the meeting.

The FTC, Miller said in his address, operates on the premise that competitive markets are central to efficiency, innovation, investment, and economic growth.

He asserted, “The FTC's core values of professionalism, confidentiality, transparency, independence, and impartiality are critical to its effectiveness and are a hallmark of its work.

“In conducting investigations and undertaking market studies, the FTC uses international best practices which require all relevant stakeholders' involvement in the processes. That is, the party being investigated, other market participants at all levels of the supply chain, as well as consumers. The FTC's conclusions are based on empirical evidence – actual data and verifiable information.”

In his summary, Miller noted there were four merger investigations last year. One was the vehicle fleet management market, another in the market for insurance brokerage services, the third one was in the beverages market, and the fourth, in the market for medical supplies.

The FTC also completed investigations into the abuse of dominant position by Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), which includes an assessment of pay-outs by SVL.

It also pursued an investigation into the market for online voucher platform services for lifestyle products and services sold in Jamaica.

Miller said that, concerning this investigation, merchants promote their products and services online through a platform owner. “We concluded that the agreement between a particular platform owner and merchants contained exclusive provisions that were likely in breach of the Fair Competition Act.”

The FTC has been in discussion with the platform owner and it is expected that a resolution will be arrived at in short order, he stated.

Miller noted that changes in the agreement will allow for other market participants to compete more effectively for merchants, and “in so doing bring more choices and competitive prices to consumers”.

Work with the Ministry of Science Energy & Technology on areas relating to the petroleum sector; and another issue in the energy sector resulted in some new findings.

Electricity

Miller stated, “Our examination of the Electricity Act concluded that although there are no competition concerns with the Act, areas within the All-Island Electricity License (2016) granted to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) may raise competition concerns and therefore we will be examining the license in the upcoming financial year.”

Concerning the telecommunications sector, the FTC continued work with the Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) through a public consultation exercise regarding the implementation of a screening mechanism for assignment of mobile spectrum beyond a threshold level.

The FTC completed assessments of competitive concerns arising from the Electronic Transactions Act; the Land Surveyors Act; and also submitted a proposal to amend the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Act to address information sharing between the FSC and the FTC.

The body has also completed market studies on competition in auditing services and the nursing and care home sector.

Nursing homes

According to Williams, “Nursing homes provide services to a vulnerable segment of society and the study included recommendations that were made to the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) for having a more robust regulatory framework for the sector.”

The recommendations to improve nursing homes' operations and increase value to consumers are that: The MoHW should provide adequate resources to their Institutions and Facilities Unit to carry out its functions; information regarding complaints procedure and redress system should be more readily available to the public; and it should be mandatory for nursing homes to provide certain information to the public.

The FTC has also published consumer guidelines for selecting a nursing home, and also issued consumer guidelines for online shopping.

The studies and guidelines are posted on the FTC's website, located at www.jftc.gov.jm.

Miller stated that the FTC is also nearing completion on market studies on digital payment systems (an area within the financial sector) and another into the wholesale supply of broadband services in the telecommunications industry.