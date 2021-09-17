First Rock secures multimillion-dollar lease with Anglin Global

Private equity and real estate investment company First Rock Capital Holdings Limited has signed a multimillion-dollar commercial lease with a Jamaican business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Anglin Global.

The lease is for space in the company's recently acquired commercial building on Oxford Terrace in New Kingston, which was acquired during the second quarter of 2021. In fact the entire building measuring, some 13 thousand sq ft and three storey high, has been leased by Anglin Global.

Anglin Global provides turnkey call centre facilities, campaign management and operational support to companies outsourcing to Jamaica.

In this latest First Rock real estate transaction, the private equity and real estate investment company has secured a five-year lease for the newly acquired commercial property, which is already reaping dividend.

First Rock Group Vice-President Legal and Compliance Jordan Chin welcomed Anglin as a top-tier tenant saying, “We are extremely happy to have Anglin Global sign on with us. Anglin Global is a well-known and respectable company providing recognisable services in a growing space and we look forward to having them onboard and catering to this sector in future endeavours as we grow/expand our real estate portfolio.”

The chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Anglin Global Affiliates Omar Anglin also shared similar sentiments. Anglin remarked that, “This venture with First Rock Capital solidifies our turnkey services across the island and gets Anglin Global one step closer to our goal of 3000 call centre seats. We could not have found a better real estate partner than First Rock Capital.”

First Rock looks forward to working with Anglin as the BPO company continues to expand its operations and infrastructure. The lease signed between the two is renewable at the end of its term.