First Rock targets US$50-million asset base by end of 2021

After closing out its 2020 financial year with a balance sheet of US$35.82 million ($5.2 billion), First Rock Capital Holdings Limited (FRCH) has set its sights on hitting a target of US$50 million ($7.5 billion) as it furthers its expansion plans across the United States of America and the Caribbean.

The company which was listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in February 2020 has realigned its focus solely on real estate investments as it executes on new developments across the region. This comes after it sold its 75 per cent Dolla Financial Services Limited stake for US$1.1 million after purchasing it a year earlier for US$500,000. However, unlike its intended two-year timeline in its prospectus of raising US$20 million in two separate US$10-million rights issues, FRCH has decided to utilise the debt markets for its expansion. FRCH is aiming for an efficiency ratio of 40 per cent in 2021.

“We intend to hit US$50 million in total assets by the end of the financial year. When the company was started, we intended to hit this number within the first five years. We are looking to accelerate that plan. Given the uncertainties that exist in the various economies across the region, we are simply focused on 2021 and executing the strategies in 2021. I believe later in 2021 in the fourth quarter, we can start considering strategies for 2022. The decision was taken by the board of the management company to zone our focus on real estate and real assets. Effectively, the private equity focus of First Rock Capital Holdings has been jettisoned from our strategy,” stated co-founder and chief executive officer of First Rock Capital Resources Limited (FRCL) Ryan Reid said at its first annual general meeting held in Castries, St Lucia.

“When First Rock Capital Holdings started through a private placement, the plan was to grow the balance sheet through equity raises. I believe that the company has accomplished quite a bit in a short space of time. The company has in excess of US$30 million in shareholders' equity in roughly two years and any further immediate in our balance sheet, we will pursue through debt opportunities. We don't want to constantly be going to the market for equity funding unless we certainly need to do so,” said Reid.

FRCH broke ground earlier this year on its Hambani Estates project on Bamboo Avenue which is slated to be complete by April 2022. The 12-villa property will see each four-bedroom property being sold for US$1.8 million and the five-bedroom for US$2 million. FRCH's Medinah 1 project on Salisbury Avenue is also expected to get under way shortly with its Seaview Avenue project set to break ground in the fourth quarter. FRCH completed its five-unit acquisition of The Grove in the Cayman Islands in January for a total cost of US$3.14 million. FRCH recently disposed of its two units in Brickell, Florida, and one of its three units in the Watermill Villa in St Ann. The company didn't execute on its pipeline projects in Rosehall, St James, and the Suntrust property in Virginia.

“The Cayman Islands represents a strong growth jurisdiction for the company and as such, we have US$3.5 million in the Cayman. The plan is to grow that by at least 20 per cent in the current financial year. We are squarely tuning our focus on the New York and tri-state area as well as Atlanta, Georgia. Under our expansion thrust is into the country of Guyana. We are far advanced on deliberations and negotiations there. We expect to have a strong presence in Guyana in the current financial year. Going into the IPO in 2020, we had transactions that we were negotiating and far advanced in the due diligence phase. The due diligence informs us on whether or not we proceed on a particular transaction. These transactions weren't pursued following that exercise,” noted Reid.

FRCH recently entered into an acquisition to acquire 12-14 Oxford Road which it plans to improve upon for lease income. The 13,303-square foot property was acquired from Advanced Integration Systems for US$1.93 million.

“As a matter of fact, the management company has undertaken the process of improving the property to make it more attractive. The property is attractive specifically for the classification of the businesses that are being targeted for tenancy. We have strong interest from tenants [prospective and existing] and as soon as the improvements are complete, we expect the building to be fully tenanted,” explained Reid.

FRCH is currently sourcing $1 billion in debt at a coupon rate of 7.5 per cent. A recent analysis by a brokerage firm stated that the company had $1.79 billion in pipeline opportunities across Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands and Bahamas. FRCH recently entered into an agreement with Grupo Inmobilario del Parque on the construction of a tower containing 160 one-bedroom units in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica. The project should be complete by Q1 2022.

“There's been marked improvement in the Costa Rican economy since the downturn which was brought about by the pandemic. There's an agreement in place with the IMF and as such, consumer confidence has been rising. We entered into some creative structures over in Costa Rica that has pretty much stabilized rental income for us. What we are doing for this year onwards is to balance our portfolio. Balancing effectively means hedging with our foreign currency assets with foreign currency liabilities to mitigate any risks with the FX rate. We're in the debt market now with a foreign currency instrument to balance and hedge against any foreign currency we hold,” stated assistant vice president of finance at FRCL Shawn Myers.