Flow opens new retail store in Montego Bay

Flow has expanded its retail presence to deliver improved in-store customer service and experience in St James. The communications and entertainment provider recently opened its new store on Church Street in Montego Bay. Flow has been investing in its fibre optic footprint across western Jamaica and the Church Street outlet will better facilitate the increased customer demand due to growth in market share.

The company officially celebrates the opening of the store today with a ribbon-cutting exercise and consumer engagement activities. Director of B2C Sales and Distribution Paul Evans said Flow is providing improved accessibility for its in-demand products and services.

“Our newest retail outlet on Church Street represents a customer-focused experience when it comes to convenience, services and value,” said Evans. “As a result of the increased number of communities we are now able to serve in the west, another outlet was required to redirect some of the traffic at our Fairview store. Flow continues to invest in our infrastructure and meeting the needs of our customers. Our new store is a testament to that.”

The company said a quality customer experience is at the heart of the design at Church Street. The store is well designed and laid out with customised services throughout. It features the Qtrac scheduling system, bill payment kiosks and customers can conduct all their usual transactions including purchasing top ups, mobile handsets, prepaid and postpaid packages as well as apply for Internet and voice services.

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the opening event and is aided by Flow's Qtrac system which allows customers to reserve their spot in the line and avoid close contact with others while waiting to be seen by a customer service representative. Customers can simply scan the QR code upon entry and thereafter receive alerts via their mobile on the estimated waiting time. This allows them to perform other tasks outside of the store without losing their 'spot' in the line.