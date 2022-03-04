Food security, CSME high on Caricom agenda

Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders are again tackling the issue of food security with a view to fixing the problem of agricultural glut and shortage in member states.

Caricom's secretary general, Dr Carla Barnett, said addressing the region's food security problem is high on the agenda especially in light of the vulnerabilities which the novel coronavirus pandemic highlighted.

Dr Barnett was speaking ahead of the 33rd inter-sessional meeting of Caricom heads in San Pedro, Belize, from March 1-2.

“That's high on the agenda at this time, I know that we've talked about it several times in the past but I think because of the impact of COVID and the disruptions that occurred...food in particular is really high on the agenda,” said Barnett.

She further stated, “the ministers of agriculture and officials have been talking about all the things that need to be sorted through like phytosanitary stuff, for example, to ensure that we manage the movement in such a way that nobody's agriculture sector is compromised.”

According to the Caricom Secretariat, the food import bill for the Caribbean Community stood at US$4.98 billion in 2018 which was more than double the region's US$2.08-billion food import tab of 2000. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has indicated that if current trends continue, similar exponential increases in Caricom's food import bill will take place in the coming years.

Caribbean leaders have set a target to reduce regional food imports in 2025 by 25 per cent – 25 in 5 – and many countries have committed to undertake policy measures and incentives that support food production in the region.

One of the major challenges with food security in the Caribbean is figuring out the logistics of how to move goods from a member state which has a glut to another state where there's a shortage.

“We've always known that we have a transportation issue in the development of the Caricom single market. If you can't get factors of production: people, finance, labour to move then you really can't talk about taking advantages in different places and therefore the transportation of people and products becomes really important,” Barnett said.

But she noted that the region's food security ambitions must work in tandem with the proper implementation of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) to be effective.

“At the end of the day we have to take care of ourselves and one of the key parts of taking care of ourselves is ensuring that we develop the CSME as best we can and yes we admit upfront that there have been delays in implementing key aspects of it.”

Similarly, outgoing chairman of the inter-sessional meeting of Caricom heads and prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, highlighted, “We can no longer afford the luxury of delaying approval of key instruments such as the financial services agreement, investment policy, incentive regimes and the development and regulation of a regional securities market.”

He said, “the full operationalisation of the CSME is required for the transformation of our economies and to fight for a robust post COVID recovery. Caricom needs to be able to shift gears and close its project implementation gaps, to ensure the full operationalisation of the CSME.”

In the meantime, the Caricom secretary general announced that there's a renewed commitment to make CSME a success.

“I was a part of a discussion a few days ago with the prime ministerial subcommittee and every single prime minister, every minister, every person around the table recommitted to CSME because people understand more than ever now that in fact it is critical for us to get the CSME going properly because the advantages are there,” Barnett stated.