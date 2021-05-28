Foreign exchange movement hits Stanley Motta's profit

Foreign exchange movement hits Stanley Motta's profitFriday, May 28, 2021
Although Stanley Motta Limited's (SML) revenue benefited from the continued depreciation of the Jamaican dollar to the United States dollar (USD), the company's bottom line dropped by 14 per cent to $54.3 million as a result of a foreign exchange (FX) revaluation on its Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) loan.
The company, which controls and earns rental income through triple-net USD leases at 58 Half-Way-Tree Road, saw its revenue grow by seven per cent to $119.6 million as the FX rate moved from $136 to 1 in March 2020 to $147.86 to 1 by March 2021. SML is currently enjoying a moratorium on principal repayments on the loan until October.
Despite this positive improvement in revenue, SML's US$5.2-million ($767.02-million) DBJ loan revaluation saw it incur a $9.4-million FX loss in the quarter. Total administrative expenses was further impacted by a repair and maintenance cost of $8.5 million which resulted in a 54 per cent spike to $55.4 million.
These higher expenses resulted in net operating income declining by 13 per cent to $66.1 million with funds from operations dropping by a similar amount to $56.6 million. Even with there being no revaluation gains during the quarter, SML benefited from a $55.3 million currency translation on Unity Capital which saw total comprehensive income coming in 33 per cent higher at $109.6 million. Earnings per share during the quarter fell from $0.08 to $0.07.
Total assets rose by 23 per cent to $5.85 billion with the company's cash standing at $168.34 million. SML was able to collect $40.1 million in receivables as all rent deferred in 2020 was collected in full. Total liabilities increased by 20 per cent to $1.06 billion while shareholders equity grew by 17 per cent to $4.78 billion.
