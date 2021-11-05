Former Miss Jamaica Universe to open restaurant in Brixton

Former Miss Jamaica Universe April Jackson is set to relaunch her Three Little Birds restaurant in Brixton, London, under a new name, Wood & Water this November.

Situated at the site of the previous restaurant, but showcasing an entirely new culinary direction, Wood & Water's concept is described as serving “modern British food with Jamaican soul” and will be open for dinner, drinks, and bottomless brunch on weekends.

The new bar and restaurant takes its name from the origin of the word Jamaica, derived from the word Xaymaca meaning 'the land of wood and water'.

The former contestant on BBC's The Apprentice, and her partner Lee Tan will oversee the new establishment.

Having grown up in Jamaica and lived in France and New York, Jackson's recipes are influenced by her travels resulting in a unique perspective in the kitchen, creating dishes using British ingredients that are packed with flavour and textures.

Meanwhile, Tan's drinks menu will celebrate sweet and spicy flavours with cocktails such as a St Elizabeth Martini made with Porters Tropical Old Tom Gin, pineapple liqueur, acid blend and herb oil.

“After a hard year, it is time to go back to the reason I started six years ago, which was to share my love for Jamaica through delicious food, rum cocktails, and warm hospitality,” Jackson shared.

She continued, “Brixton is still changing and we are eager to change with it. I am excited to serve small plates that have familiar ingredients alongside some less familiar Jamaican elements, in a newly renovated space, with an interesting collection of rums and an energy that keeps you wanting more.”