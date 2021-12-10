EXPORT PIPELINE

The FosRich Group of Companies yesterday loaded its first shipment for export of PVC pipes and fittings destined for Barbados. For FosRich, a participant in the Jamaica Promotions Corporation's (Jampro) Export Max III programme, it marked the first occasion that the company is exporting any of its locally manufactured products.

The group's 25,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Maverley Avenue in St Andrew was abuzz with activity in the afternoon as team members, along with Managing Director Cecil Foster, loaded PVC conduits, water pipes, drain pipes, and fittings onto a 40-foot container.

“I just finished talking to my customer in Barbados, and he has given us a lot more to start looking about for the next shipment, and he was so concerned that we are not yet making all the fittings to the fullest range,” Foster told the Jamaica Observer, adding that the customer needed between 48 and 60 fittings.

“…We're only making 12 of it right now and in the next quarter we are planning to make another 12. So he was concerned about that; he needs to find them and we need to get to that,” the managing director continued.

With this additional order, Foster said he expects to make the second shipment in the next three weeks. He shared that both FosRich and the Barbados-based entity are finalising a partnership for the supply of goods over the next six to eight months. In the meantime, the Jamaican energy company has deals with other Caribbean-based companies in the pipeline.

Foster explained that the opportunity to export to Barbados arose from the disruption in the global supply chain as his client had to wait eight months for a delivery from China. Foster then encouraged other entrepreneurs and businesses to be positive and remain open to “nearshoring” opportunities.

“When you look at the global disruption in the supply chain, if you put yourself in a position to take opportunities when countries or companies cannot get supplies, then you are more likely to grow faster than those who are being negative right now,” Foster reasoned.

“This is what nearshoring can do… opportunities are opening up if you strategise properly and if you have the capacity to invest. Whatever sector you're in, you can approach markets that are nearer than China and you can get the results from it because nobody wants to close their business because of supply problems,” Foster added.

The managing director observed, too, that companies were willing to pay more money to keep their businesses going as “having products is king”.

“So we have an outlet already. If we are going to invest funds, then at least we have to be ready for the market,” Foster said.

He also extolled the benefits of the Export Max programme for facilitating the export of his goods as FosRich began manufacturing them just two years ago. The managing director commended Jampro's staff for its “great professionalism and know-how” while adding that he didn't have to get involved in the groundwork.

The FosRich shipment to Barbados will make 15 years since a Jamaican company has exported PVC-based products, according to Ricardo Durrant, sales support manager at Jampro, who underscored the importance of the event to the Export Max creator and its partners.

“It's truly fantastic that this is happening after 15 years or perhaps more of us not exporting PVC pipes and fittings. The previous manufacturer came out the market because of cost and other issues, and now I'm happy to see that one of our Export Max clients, FosRich, is about to export the first shipment in so many years. That gives us a lot of pleasure at Jampro and the team that collaborates around Export Max, which is the JBDC and the JMEA,” he pointed out.

Like Foster, Durrant made a case of Jamaican companies finding opportunities in within the global supply chain crisis. In particular, he said that with so many companies' capital tied up, “FosRich can deliver a smaller quantity on a more timely basis” when compares with shipments coming from way overseas.