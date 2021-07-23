Frontier Airlines expanding flights to Jamaica
New flights will begin this NovemberFriday, July 23, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Low-cost American carrier Frontier Airlines continues its Caribbean expansion with more non-stop flights to Jamaica.
The airline announced that beginning this November it will kick off non-stop service from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Jamaica's Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.
The flights will operate three times each week. Frontier has been one of the fastest-growing carriers in the Caribbean since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a wave of new flights to the region from airports in Orlando and Miami, Florida.
The announcement comes after Frontier recently launched another new route to Montego Bay, with three weekly flights from Miami International Airport that started in May. Frontier also announced the planned launch of another Caribbean route from Atlanta, with four weekly flights to Cancun set to kick off on November 2.
The low-cost carrier has targeted Jamaica, as the country's tourism sector gathers momentum after its closure last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The move is premised on the fact that Jamaica is currently open for tourism and that more and more travellers want to visit Jamaica. Senior vice-president at Frontier Airlines, Daniel Shurz, said the airline is thrilled to continue growing. “We remain focused on identifying routes where our 'Low Fares Done Right' service benefits customers the most with affordability and convenience,” Shurz explained.
