Gerald Gordon carves out a business in photography

ALTHOUGH armed with a general studies arts degree, Gerald Gordon has not settled for life on someone else's payroll. Instead, with an eye for the artistic he has carved out a career in photography.

The 29-year-old owns and manages two companies serving clients in Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine — Gerald A Gordon Photography & 3DotHD Media & Entertainment Ltd, which offer media, entertainment, event planning and decor service.

“What motivated me to start my own business was my love for photography and I wanted to turn my passion into a business.” His passion for media and entertainment started in high school and right after leaving, he started work in the area. He realised early that working with others would not pay off.

“Whenever I tried to seek advice from other photographers in the business they would shun me; I even had one photographer who tried to discourage me. [But] it pushed me harder to learn the business aspect,” Gordon said.

Gerald A Gordon Photography is a 13-year-old company while Lifestyle Events Planning and Decor is two years old. Gordon currently operates an online business with a mobile studio and three employees.

He has, from personal resources, invested close to $2 million in the companies and says he has already made back what he has invested.

Gerald A Gordon Photography provides media and entertainment services for events such as weddings and birthdays. He also offers corporate services, personal photography, live event coverage and video services.

Current annual revenue for both entities ranges in-between $1-$5 million annually.

Gordon's main target market are individuals in corporate Jamaica. However, he says that since the pandemic hit young people between the ages of 17-25 years have been the main market for personal portraits services.

“Being my own boss has been challenging over the years and I have grown to realise that it takes a lot of patience and sacrifice to make a business work. Many times I would question my decision, especially as a 'degreed' graduate, but I hold on, aiming to build a successful brand by the grace of God.”

Some of the challenges in setting up his business were: not enough income to sustain the business, not enough business coming in, and a challenge getting more people to buy into his personal brand.

Gordon shared that despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, “my business has been fruitful, by the grace of God, because we see where more people [are] beginning to embrace self-love and we have experienced a spike in personal portrait sessions. When the pandemic came my team and I decided to promote the mobile side of our business where we offer to come to your house and set up a whole scene and capture your special moment. I did everything to stay consistent and current so that people will never forget my brand in the pandemic.”

Looking forward to 2022, he said, “My main plan is to generate more income and secure a physical studio location.” He is also aiming to offer a certified photography course. “I will be doing all the necessary things to make these plans a reality,” Gordon said.

His awards over time include the Scotiabank Photo Calendar Competition – winner; the Gleaner Capturing Kingston Photo Competition – winner; the US Embassy Martin Luther King Photo Competition – second place; the NCB Photo App/Opportunity Competition – winner; the Prime Minister Photo Calendar Competition – winner; and a JCDC Visual Arts Category - photography winner.

On November 12, 2021 Gordon will be launching his latest project, a book titled Gerald A Gordon – Fine Art Photographer that captures in detail his love for the arts. The book will be made available at the Book and Stationary Place Ltd and on social media platforms, including on Instagram at geraldagordonart & 3DotHD where his work can also be viewed.