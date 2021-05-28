Get your 'Passport to Export'

IF you're having trouble trying to figure out how to export your products, you might want to consider getting a 'Passport to Export'.

Passport to Export is a campaign by Benchmark Quality Management Solutions that helps businesses become export-ready.

The concept is similar to traditional travel passports as well as the increasingly popular COVID-19 vaccination passports.

Speaking on #MoneyMovesJa with Kalilah Reynolds, Benchmark CEO Dr Velton Gooden said the passports provide a set of processes needed to help businesses meet the requirements of the market they are targeting.

Benchmark QMS is an outsource partner for quality food safety and related management systems.

Dr Gooden said each passport has to be customised to the location being targeted, noting that the company helps businesses tick off what they need to get done from the passports in order for them to receive approval to enter a country.

“They cover the certification that you need in order to access the market of interest, and it differs for each marketplace. For example, if you're exporting to the EU, in addition to basic food requirements you might need to put in a system like ISO:1400 [environmental management system] because they care a lot for the environment.”

Hazard Analysis

Dr Gooden said one of the passports relates to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), a food safety system which assesses hazards associated with each step in an export process.

“We look at each step (chemical, physical and microbiological) and look at the likelihood of one of those types of hazards impacting your food or business at that point, and then we put in measures to minimise the risk, or totally eliminate the risk if it were possible, so you have a system where your food is safe and ready for the market,” said Dr Gooden.

The company also checks for the adherence to certain protocols under its prerequisite programme (PRP) before a company can have a certifiable HACCP system in place. Examples of PRPs include: a pesticide management system, sanitisation and waste management system.

“For the pesticide system we would ensure you have a good programme in place, standard operating procedures, identified safe pesticides that are food-compatible, had physical infrastructure in place — maybe screens. So it's really a comprehensive programme,” said Dr Gooden.

Time and Budget

Meanwhile, Dr Gooden said the timeline for getting a company export-ready varies, depending on its level of readiness. He said typically it would take them six months to a year with a company starting from scratch. The cost also varies.

“We try to be flexible in our approach. It could be in the hundreds of thousands — $200, $300 — or it could run into millions if you have a company with multiple sites and we're dealing with a complexity of products. If it's certain types of products like meat or dairy or products with food allergies that can make people sick then you'd have to put in more measures, and that is an added cost,” he said.

Businesses looking to get a Passport to Export can contact Benchmark Quality Management Solutions at 876-927-5888 or via email at info@benchmarkqms.com

The company also accepts walk-ins at its office at Unit 6, 8 Lady Musgrave Road, in Kingston.

New episodes of #MoneyMovesJa with Kalilah Reynolds premiere Wednesdays at 7:00 pm at youtube.com/kalilahrey and kalilahreynolds.com