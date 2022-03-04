GraceKennedy eyes more acquisitions

GRACEKENNEDY has indicated that it has “several transactions in the pipeline” as it seeks to continue its recent aggressive acquisition strategy.

“We are looking at a few in insurance, one in fintech and a few food companies outside of Jamaica,” Don Wehby, CEO of GraceKennedy, told the Jamaica Observer without elaborating on the names of the entities.

Wehby, however, said the insurance companies his company is looking at are “both inside and outside Jamaica” and the fintech company is based locally.

He said the targeted acquisitions are in line with the company's growth strategy stated in the last few years. GraceKennedy has even set up a mergers and acquisitions unit which reports directly to the CEO. In recent times, GraceKennedy has acquired brands including Key Insurance, Scotia Insurance Eastern Caribbean which has been renamed GK Life Insurance Eastern Caribbean. The 876 Spring Water brand was also acquired, further strengthening GraceKennedy's position in the spring water market. GraceKennedy already owns a 35 per cent stake in the Catherine's Peak Spring Water company.

The conglomerate, which celebrates 100 years this year, made the disclosure as it reports that it made $8.9 billion in profits during 2021. That was up 30.4 per cent from the 2020 profit and came on the back of revenues which reached a record $129.3 billion.

Wehby said one of the main driving forces for the strong performance was the company's GK USA business which “is really doing well for us both in revenues and profitability.” The company in a release added that it's food business both in Jamaica and overseas recorded double digit growth. It's GraceKennedy Financial Group also reported growth in profit and revenue, but the company did not quantity whether that was in double digits or single digits.

On the returns, the company has declared a 48 cents per share dividend committing to paying shareholders a total of $476 million. The payment is scheduled to be made on April 8.