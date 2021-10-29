Growth in LAC economies slowing — IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pointing to a considerable slowdown in the growth trajectory of the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region.

In fact, the October 2021 issue of the IMF's Regional Economic Outlook for the LAC region shows that the economic growth performance of the region is losing momentum.

According to the October Regional Economic Outlook for the LAC region, “the economic performance was robust in the first quarter of 2021 but lost momentum in some countries in the second quarter, reflecting the rebound in COVID-19 cases.”

The latest assessment is that the real gross domestic product for the LAC is projected to grow by 6.3 per cent in 2021, followed by a more moderate growth of three per cent in 2022. However, this level of growth will not catch up with pre-pandemic trends in the medium term as persistent weakness in labour markets raising risks of scarring is evident.

Specifically, tourism-dependent economies in the Caribbean are slated to grow by 2.3 per cent in 2021 and by 4.1 per cent in 2022 with the expectation that commodity exporting economies in the region will grow by 5.6 per cent in 2021. However, the level of growth is expected to accelerate to 21.1 per cent next year, which is good news for the region.

While highlighting broadly favourable external conditions, high commodity prices and pent-up demand support short-term growth, the report cautions that monetary and fiscal policy reversals would be inimical to economic growth.

However, the IMF report assessed that, “an economic recovery is underway in the LAC but the pandemic still cast shadows on much of the region.”

The documents state that, “risks to the outlook are tilted downward” with the main downside risks being the emergence of more transmissible and deadlier COVID-19 variants, tightening of global financial conditions, sovereign debt rollover risks, and social unrest as a year with heavy election schedule looms.

According to the IMF report, “fiscal policy should allocate sufficient resources for health spending, including vaccination and continue to support households and firms in a more targeted fashion while the pandemic persists, backed by credible assurances of medium-term debt sustainability to maintain access to finance.”

In the meantime, the document acknowledged that monetary policy has started to address inflationary pressures but should continue to support economic activity insofar as the dynamics of inflation expectations permit.

In concluding, the report emphasises that, “financial policy should shift from blanket support to targeted support of viable firms, to ensure that necessary labour and capital reallocations are not hindered. Supply-side policies should foster inclusive growth, including through progressive and growth-friendly tax reforms and measures to intensify climate change adaptation and mitigation.”