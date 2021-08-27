Guyana and Suriname combine to expand rice and poultry exports

Guyana and Suriname combine to expand rice and poultry exportsFriday, August 27, 2021
|
GUYANA and Suriname have inked a new agreement under which they will seek to target new global markets by joint expansion of their poultry and rice sectors. The Caricom countries indicated they will be supporting each other in entering the North American, European and regional markets.
In a joint press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) last week, it was noted that both countries are also seeking to satisfy the demand for poultry in the Caribbean Community (Caricom). Under discussions, it was also agreed to renew the collaboration between the rice development boards of Guyana and Suriname, which have been dormant for the last 12 years. It was outlined that the rice development boards of both Caricom member countries will exchange data, ideas, policies and plans, “as well as provide support to each other in areas of weaknesses”.
Suriname's president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, said that while the country is a large exporter to the European market, there is unavailability of higher-grade paddy seedlings, which are in demand in Europe as well. Minister of agriculture in Guyana, Zulfikar Mustapha indicated that his country is facilitating the movement of paddy seedlings to Suriname by the end of October 2021.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU), titled Protocol concerning the Trade in Fresh Agricultural Produce, was signed between Minister Mustapha and Suriname's Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Parmanand Sewdien. The Mou addresses commercial shipments of agricultural produce, covering organic production of the fresh produce and providing guidelines under which they will be produced, stored in packhouses and eventually packaged and transported to each country.
