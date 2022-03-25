Guyana eyes wheat

GUYANA'S President Irfaan Ali says his Government is looking at the possibility of sourcing a variety of wheat for local production as wheat prices peak globally.

Ali is considering the crop for import replacement. Local news outlets in Guyana quoted the president as stating this week, “Soon we are going to work to see whether we can find a variety of wheat that we can plant in Guyana so that we can fulfill even our local requirement. We are learning important lessons now that we must not leave unanswered for future generations.”

He was speaking at the commissioning of a new well in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, recently.

Since the start of March wheat prices have soared to the highest level since 2008, with fears of a global shortage given that the Ukraine war affects 25 per cent of the world's exports.

Wheat is used in many foods, from bread to cookies and noodles.

From mid-March, the commodity has been trading around US$11.34 per bushel — the highest level since 2008, as the fighting between Russia and Ukraine promises to deplete global food supplies.

Russia and Ukraine are the source of approximately 30 per cent of global wheat exports combined but the ongoing conflict has induced fears of shortages and rising prices.

Ali cited the disruption in the supply chain, caused by both the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, in making his case for introducing wheat.

In Guyana prices have surged between 20 to 145 per cent, and shipping and logistics has seen price increases upwards of 200 per cent, local news outlets report. Meanwhile, the price of oil has climbed higher.

President Ali said the Government is focused on building a resilient economy in Guyana.

Additionally, he noted that the Government has been able to keep public servants employed, expand employment, and fund increases in salaries and pensions.

He was quoted as saying: “We have started to present leadership on our next big crisis, food security…. The world has taught us that we can no longer be dependent; we have to be as self-sufficient and self-sustainable as possible — especially when it comes to the supply of food and basic commodities.”

The Guyanese Government is not comforting itself about the economic outlook, although the nation has benefited from an increase in oil prices.

Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr Ashni Singh estimates that deposits into the NRF (National Resource Fund) will total US$957.6 million in 2022, comprising some US$857.1 million earned from the Government lifts of profit oil, plus US$100.5 million from royalties.