Guyana rakes in GY$40 billion from rice exports

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and recent floods, Guyana's rice industry remained resilient, earning some $40 billion from the export of 412,810 tonnes of rice for the period January to November 2021.

This is a significant improvement from the G$30 billion earned during the corresponding period in 2020.

During the period under review, Guyana's rice industry grew by an estimated 7.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Finance's Mid-Year Report.

Additionally, in that period, Guyana managed to secure two more international markets for the nation's rice. These were the British Virgin Islands and Slovenia, with exports of 12 metric tonnes and 250 metric tonnes of rice delivered, bringing the total number of foreign markets to 37.

The floods, though devastating across some sectors, mildly affected Guyana's rice sector.

Some 200,000 acres of rice were sown from January to June but when the floods hit in July, rice farmers had managed to harvest almost 95 per cent. Nonetheless, around 3,000 acres were lost.

According to The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), the country's rice production stood at 886,882 tonnes as of December 26, 2021.

The GRDB's report noted that harvesting for the second crop is still in progress with about 97 per cent of the 90,000 acres have been gathered.

It added that the board has also been providing technical advice on crop management to low-yielding farmers to increase their productivity of paddy cultivation.

It said, too, that in 2022 major focus will be placed on the strengthening of the post-harvest and value-added capabilities of the country's rice industry.

The GRDB is the institution responsible for the grading and certification of paddy, rice and rice by-products intended for trade in and out of Guyana.