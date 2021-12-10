Guyana to end 2021 on a high note with oil exports
...2022 shaping to be an even bigger yearFriday, December 10, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Although oil prices have dipped in recent times, Guyana will end the year with over US$600 million in its Natural Resource Fund (NRF), which comes from the proceeds of oil sale.
While oil prices have fallen off because of a new COVID-19 variant, which was detected in South Africa, Brent -– the benchmark Guyana uses to sell its crude –- remains over US$70 per barrel of oil. This has allowed the Caribbean/South American country to end 2021 on a high with oil exports.
Local oil experts predict that revenues for the remainder of the year could grow by an additional US$70 million from the sale of the country's final oil lift for this year, which was completed by ExxonMobil a few days ago.
ExxonMobil has several ongoing exploration and development operations offshore Guyana, with Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat confirming that the country received its final lift and it will soon be exported.
Even amid the fluctuations in market prices caused by the global response to the new COVID-19 variant, Bharrat is hoping that oil prices will ready steady in order the country to get the best returns on the commodity.
Guyana has earned close to US$80 million from the sale of its penultimate lift for 2021 taking the total earnings in the NRF to over US$534 million. According to the Bank of Guyana's monthly report on the NRF, the aggregate sum moved from US$436 million in September to US$534 million in October.
Brighter 2022 expected in oil exports
Guyana is shaping up to surpass its oil earnings in 2022 when ExxonMobil, which has operating stakes in the three oil blocks offshore Guyana, begins its oil thrust on a new 12-well campaign there, which is set to begin next year. ExxonMobil has exploration activities underway in two blocks and production taking place in the other.
The Government of Guyana plans to auction new blocks for offshore oil exploration by the third quarter of 2022.
Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo recently declared that his Administration would be enforcing the 'relinquishment clause' in existing oil contracts.
According to Jagdeo: “We're hoping that latest next year's third quarter, that we will be able to auction the new blocks. That requires us now to aggressively enforce the relinquishing provisions in all of the contracts so that, added to the existing pool of areas available, we will have now the relinquished areas which can then form part of the auction that will take place.”
