Guyana undertakes massive road works

GUYANA is currently undertaking what could be considered its biggest road work programme, among them the largest-ever funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

These road infrastructural projects are designed to link Guyana's interior to its capital, Georgetown, as well as support ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil. Plans for this infrastructure work have moved into high gear with the CDB issuing its no objection for negotiations to commence with Construtora Queiroz Galvao SA, a Brazil-based contractor, for the award of the Linden to Mabura Hill upgrade project, which it is funding.

Ten contractors were pre-qualified and the list was approved by the CDB in October 2021.

In the meantime, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has dropped out of the bidding on the Demerara Harbour bridge, where the Guyanese Government is replacing a floating bridge in Georgetown. This is due to the fact that the Government is of the view that the bid of US$257 is much too high.

As a result, a consortium made up of three subsidiaries of the China Railway Construction Corporation is now in pole position to build the Demerara Harbour bridge. The consortium comprise China Railway Construction Corporation (International), China Railway Construction (Caribbean) and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group.

Juan Edghill, Guyana's minister of public works, admitted that the price tag is too big, pointing out that the Government is hopeful of concluding a new deal before the end of this month. The new bridge will be a 50m-high, four-lane road span, and the incumbent administration wants it to be delivered within two years of the contract signing.

It will replace a 44-year-old floating bridge that was meant to be used for only 10 years, and which hampers navigation in the harbour.