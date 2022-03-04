Haiti gets US$45-million CDB grant

HAITI is set to receive US$45 million in grant funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) from now to 2026.

The disclosure was made by CDB vice-president of operations Isaac Solomon while addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council's Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti yesterday. The grant funding is part of the CDB's new country strategy for Haiti.

Following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, the CDB began working on a new country strategy for the Caribbean country. Solomon emphasised that as part of this new strategy the CDB “will seek to strengthen Haiti's capacity for greater adaptability and effectiveness considering Haiti's distinct challenges.”

Since Haiti joined the CDB in 2007, the bank has allocated grants totalling US$209 million for education and training, community-driven development and agriculture, environment, disaster risk management, as well as sustainable energy.

Haiti continues to face severe challenges since a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country in January 2010, leaving over 200 thousand Haitians dead and causing billions of dollars in damage. Since then, the country continues to have more minor earthquakes and severe floods each year.

The CDB vice-president has assured that the bank would remain engaged with its Haiti Country Office to preserve hard-won development gains and build resilience. The office, which was established in 2018, is the only CDB operational post apart from its headquarters in Barbados.

The CDB is also seeking to scale up donor coordination. “Each donor should concentrate on its areas of strength and where it can have maximum impact. Responding quickly and in a coordinated manner, with harmonised processes will be very important for optimising our resources and realising greater benefits for all,” the CDB vice-president has explained.

In addition, Haiti will also benefit the CDB's desire to increase collaboration with humanitarian organisations, non-governmental and civil society organisations, and local actors, as well as to ramp up private sector support to foster resilience in ways not covered by traditional humanitarian and development response, particularly at the micro-level and in the informal sector.

While addressing the Advisory Group, Solomon stressed that the CDB is exploring innovative instruments to extend financing facilities, grow multilateral finance and build a stronger financial ecosystem for the region, bringing benefits to Haiti. The CDB is also aiming to increase access to concessional finance, given the multiple vulnerabilities faced by Haiti and the rest of the region, he noted.

The CDB is a regional financial institution established in 1970 to contribute to the economic growth and development of its borrowing member countries (BMCs).

In addition to the 19 BMCs, the CDB's membership includes four regional, non-borrowing members (Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Venezuela) and five non-regional, non-borrowing members (Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom). CDB's total assets as of December 31, 2020, stood at US$3.64 billion.