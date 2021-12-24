Haitian youths to benefit from entrepreneurship training

Haitian youths under a new youth entrepreneurship education and training programme will receive training and business support initiatives as the country takes steps to combat high levels of youth unemployment.

Through the programme 150 young people are set to receive entrepreneurship training, mentorship and access to grants for business start-ups.

The technical assistance programme spearheaded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) commenced earlier this month in the capital city of Port-au-Prince with the first cohort of 25 young people between the ages of 18 and 30 currently engaged in a two-week training workshop.

The project is to be later rolled out to four other communes/departments including Gonaives, Cap Haitien, Mirebalais, and Jérémie. Additionally, some 50 eligible young people will also be provided with access to finance through grants of up to US$5,000 which will enable them to acquire essential materials, tools, and equipment, inclusive of professional services to start, expand or improve their businesses.

According to Daniel Best, director of the CDB's project department, the project will not only tackle high levels of unemployment in the country but will also address issues of rising school dropout rates and youths having to work at very early ages.

World Bank statistics currently show significant levels of youth unemployment in Haiti, with female youth unemployment still as high as 55 per cent and 41 per cent for males. Based on these figures, the project therefore aims to bridge the gap by equipping young people who are on the verge of completing or have recently completed technical and vocational training, with the skills needed to be successfully self-employed.

“This is why CDB is supporting this project. The bank recognises that the entrepreneurial talents of young people should be harnessed to create self-employment opportunities, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty. Based on the successful implementation of the pilot project, it will be scaled up to benefit a larger number of young persons in Haiti,” Best said.

The project which will run over an 18-month period is being co-ordinated by the development finance institution Société Financière Haïtienne de Développement (SOFIHDES) in conjunction with L'Institut National de Formation Professionnelle (INFP), both of which are specialised departments within the Ministry of Education established to promote technical and vocational education and training.

“This entrepreneurship project for young professionals is a true model of public-private partnership, the final objective of which is the creation of jobs and wealth,” said Thony Moïse, general manager of SOFIHDES.

“This partnership between INFP, SOFIHDES, and CDB will allow young adults graduating from the vocational and technical training sub-sector to have an important framework that will allow them to create or consolidate their income-generating activity. It is an innovative project for the national vocational training system,” added Dikel Delvariste, director general at INFP.