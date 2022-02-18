Help for Suriname's pineapple industry

Suriname's pineapple industry has received a boost from the the United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund in the form of a US$2-million grant.

Proceeds from the grant will support the Sustainable Pineapple Value Chain Development programme aimed at providing indigenous and other communities, including women and youth, with technical assistance and eased access to credit.

“The initiative will enable farmers, processors and others in the pineapple value chain to increase their productivity, competitiveness and market access in a sustainable and transformational manner with a focus on generating incomes for indigenous communities,” a release from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations outlined.

FAO will play an integral role as a lead agency alongside the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as both agencies will partner with the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Population Fund to implement the programme.

To this end, the joint programme will see the four UN agencies working closely with development banks and local financial institutions to provide several solutions for various stakeholders in Suriname's pineapple value chain. Two of these solutions are the establishment of an innovation hub that provides “cutting-edge technical assistance” and an innovative guarantee facility to ease access to credit and de-risk investments.

“By helping to build a sustainable pineapple value chain, the joint programme will contribute to building the resilience of indigenous and other rural groups by integrating decent work considerations, enterprise development and the empowerment of farmers and workers, with special emphaisis on the inclusion of women and youth, through cooperatives and better governance practices,” FAO outlined.

Suriname is known for its range of unique varieties of pineapple, many of which have been cultivated over centuries by indigenous peoples who today represent the majority of the country's pineapple producers.

Since 2018, in response to a request from the Government of Suriname, UNIDO and FAO have supported the sustainable development of the pineapple value chain in Suriname under The Accelerator for Agriculture and Agroindustry Development and Innovation Plus (3ADI+). Working alongside relevant ministries, the 3ADI+ team engaged with Surinamese farmers and other value chain actors to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the pineapple value chain, and based on this analysis, developed a 2030 vision for an upgraded pineapple value chain that got widespread buy-in.

According to Ali Badarneh, chief of the Sustainable Food Systems Division at UNIDO, “Bringing value chain analysis and financial mechanism design together is a game-changer in our approach under 3ADI+. This is our definition of a sustainable investment model that supports technical assistance delivery, increases value chain's productivity, empowers communities, and boosts resilience”.

The development of the pineapple value chain in Suriname is a strategic priority for the Government of Suriname, which aims to diversify the country's economy and add more value to its agricultural commodities.

“The potential is there. We know that they have very good product, we know that people are eager to develop this value chain, from the public sector to the private sector, and we know the markets are out there as well. If we can put all the pieces together, and this is where FAO and its partners come in to help, I'm sure this is going to be a success,” David Neven, senior economist at FAO, commented.