Hempsana enters Barbados market Looks to expand throughout the Caribbean

Canada-based medical cannabis company Hempsana Holdings is entering the Barbados market with its sights set on the Caribbean region as a whole.

Hempsana, which engages in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc, a Barbados-based regional distributor of medical products. The partnership is for the supply of Hempsana's premium medical cannabis products to Dreamdos.

In the meantime, Dreamdos is applying for its licence to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dreamdos will draw on Hempsana's product-manufacturing capabilities to supply Barbados and the Caribbean market with a range of cannabis tincture products. Specifically, Dreamdos intends to initially launch three cannabis tinctures in the form of a balanced tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

These are the most common cannabinoids found in cannabis products.

Underserved consumer segment

President and CEO of Hempsana Inc Randy Ko is positive about the partnership.

“On the backs of obtaining our medical sales licence, this global partnership expands our footprint beyond the Canadian borders. The medical patient market has been an underserved consumer segment, not just here in Canada but globally, and we are delighted to be working with Dreamdos to bring high-quality medical products to the medical patients in the Caribbean region.”

Founder of Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc William Wells commented, “Dreamdos is extremely pleased to partner with Hempsana to bring quality medical products to legal markets in the Caribbean region. Dreamdos' mission is to bring innovative health products to underserved patients throughout the Caribbean region. Outstanding partners like Hempsana ensure our mission is successful.”

Hempsana's business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, offering a wide range of product formats. These include topicals, tinctures, salves, and vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.

Operating through its Barbados hub, Dreamdos acquires and distributes medical products to wholesale and retail channels in legal markets for the Caribbean region.