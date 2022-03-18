How the region kept extreme poverty at bay

THE World Bank is reporting that the social protection measures which were implemented to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic have so far been a success.

In a recent blog post World Bank Vice-President for Latin America and the Caribbean Carlos Felipe Jaramillo said, “Region-wide, estimates suggest that 28 million more people would have been poor in 2020 without these interventions.”

He also pointed to evidence which shows that the pandemic response helped cushion the impact on inequality. “All across the region, coverage increases benefited the poorest most. And response measures resulted in income growth for the lowest deciles of the income distribution,” he said.

This is against the backdrop of data which showed that income fell for two-thirds of households and nearly half of workers stopped working, while 16 per cent lost their jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

At the start of the pandemic, governments throughout the region expanded and created a slew of new programmes to cover additional beneficiaries. Data from high-frequency phone surveys implemented by the World Bank and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) show just how widespread these efforts were. Coverage of income support programmes increased from 22 per cent of all households in the region before the pandemic to nearly half receiving support during the pandemic.

The World Bank supported the scaling up by committing more than US$3.5 billion to 10 COVID-19-related projects in the region, more than a threefold increase from the support provided in the fiscal years prior to the pandemic.

“By 2019 almost every country in LAC had formal cash transfer programmes covering at least 37 million households (22 per cent of the region's total) before the pandemic. Importantly, many countries had also invested in building core delivery systems to better identify the poorest and deliver efficiently,” Jaramillo stated.

The World Bank has played an important role in the construction of this new safety net infrastructure, supporting its construction in 23 countries with financing and knowledge over the last two decades.

Despite the enormous progress, the World Bank vice-president maintains there is much left to do to bolster the edifice of social protection that has been built in the region.

He stated, “In the short-term, the focus remains on improving delivery systems of these programmes, building on the digital innovations that emerged through the pandemic response in areas such as social registries and payments.”