Hugo after slice of $400b pie

Alyssa MooYoung, the general manager for Hugo, Jamaica/ Trinidad & Tobago, a delivery service company which has indicated that it is considering bill payment services as a new business line, indicates that the company is partnering with an established service provider to do so.

MooYoung told the Jamaica Observer, “Our intention is to partner with an existing bill payment provider. We cannot disclose who or where the convos [conversations] are at the moment as we have an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) in the process with them.”

The company will be entering a market in which the value of bill payments increased by double digits in 2021 to over $400 billion in transaction value, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) indicates.

Total inflows at year end December 2021 was $436,814,264,826 representing 13.3 per cent increase in value over 2020 when payments totalled $385,607,734,658.

The increase in the volume of payments in 2021 was 7.1 per cent with 23,557,519 transactions recorded. The year before bill payment transactions totalled 21,985,693.

Some service providers offer a payment platform for a wide variety of companies which have clients making regular payments, including government agencies, insurance companies, utilities and cable companies. One offers remittances as well.

In both review years, the first and last months of the year are the most active payment periods.

In both 2020 and 2021, December was the month of highest volume and value payments, closely followed by January, with value for each period falling in the over $30 million bracket and volume of around $2-million transactions.

The central bank informed the Caribbean Business Report that while there is no licensing required for players, bill payment companies report to the central bank.

The BOJ supervises payment service providers (PSPs) and payment products and also oversees electronic retail payment services.

Well-known participants in the bill payment industry include Paymaster Jamaica, which was founded by Audrey Marks, and considered the largest network to date.

In December 2015, telecom firm Digicel acquired a majority stake in Paymaster for an undisclosed sum. The announcement came one week after Digicel acquired a controlling stake in a similar payment firm called Prism, which operated in 22 countries with offices in The Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Paymaster, at the time, had agent relationships with over 40,000 locations in the US and Canada.

The next company in size is considered to be GraceKennedy's Bill Express. The third company is Quick&EZ Pay, operated by Prime Trust Financial Limited. All together, at last report, they operated about 321 payment windows across the island.

Bill payment services are also offered by local banks. The BOJ said that it started collecting data from one new bill payment company in 2021, but that entity was not named.