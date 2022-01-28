Hugo targets bill payment

ALYSSA MOO-YOUNG, general manager for Hugo Jamaica, indicates that the company is looking to launch its new bill payment service at the start of February 2022.

For the Latin American delivery service company which entered the Jamaican market last year, this will become its fourth business line.

Hugo Delivery arm covers restaurants; Hugo Grocery links consumers with convenience stores, pharmacies and groceries; and Hugo Shop allows app users to purchase lifestyle, beauty and electronic products.

The delivery company, which started by offering services in Kingston and St Andrew, expanded to Portmore, St Catherine, in September 2021 and Montego Bay in November 2021.

Moo-Young said that Hugo is currently evaluating other territories in the island for expansion in 2022, and expects to roll out full services in an additional two parishes before year end.

The delivery company now has between “80 to 100 riders” and expects to increase the fleet “five times over” by the end of 2022, Moo-Young outlined.

She told the Jamaica Observer, “One of the challenges we face is not being able to scale up as quickly as needed because of the lack of availability of safe and responsible bike riders.”

Additionally, she noted, “The safety of our riders has also been a big concern. We have had situations where our hard-working riders have been put at risk as a result of crime and we have had to reduce coverage areas so that certain routes are avoided.”

In October 2021 the company was acquired by European service provider Delivery Hero SE, which describes itself as the world's largest food delivery platform.

At the time of acquisition, the management of Hugo by press release said that the deal would lead to strengthening of its footprint in Central America and expansion in Jamaica.

Delivery Hero SE, based in Germany, has been expanding globally. Hugo, founded in 2017, is now active in over 40 cities across six countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

Delivery Hero said that Hugo's food delivery app in Central America would expand presence in the Caribbean. The 2021 transaction valued Hugo at US$150 million.