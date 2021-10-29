Ibex pushes for digitally skilled workers

Ibex Global, which opened its fifth location in Jamaica recently, has indicated that it is now seeking workers who are digitally skilled.

In response to a Jamaica Observer query about the progress of the recruitment process, Jaime Vergara, senior vice president and Jamaica country manager for Ibex outlined, “Since entering the Jamaica market five years ago, Ibex has made amazing progress in terms of record growth in revenue, clients, and creation of more digitally enabled jobs here on the island.”

The company recently opened its largest campus yet in Braeton, Portmore. Other locations include Ocho Rios and other locations in Portmore and Kingston.

For Portmore, it said 500 to 1,300 new positions will be needed to support Ibex's rapid growth in the company's insurance sector. Ibex is currently hiring for both on-site and work-at-home positions, with plans for additional recruits by the end of 2021, including positions supporting Ibex's IT outsourcing (ITO) services.

Vergara indicates that recruitment is going smoothly, stating, “We have achieved 100 per cent fill rate on classes. We continue to recruit professionals, highly skilled to handle tech support, advanced services and care. From beginning, with just 200 employees in one site to now serving as Jamaica's top BPO (business process outsourcing) company and one of its largest employers, the growth we have experienced here on the island in such a short period of time is truly astounding.”

Vergara said that to date, Ibex has invested over US$60 million in capital in Jamaica, employed more than 7,000 people, and is providing more than US$55 million in annual salaries.

Vergara added: “Apart from securing new clients, particularly with New Economy and Digital-First Blue Chip companies, our leadership position in BPO 2.0 continues to fuel our differentiation and the delivery of innovative solutions, [which] is further cementing Ibex as the partner of choice for a growing legion of iconic brands.”

The company said it is being recognised “for not only our growth here in Jamaica, but for our performance and our job culture as well, reflected in the success of our talent recruitment and employee retention efforts”.

In 2022 the company plans to expand its pipeline for advanced services including ITO, accounting, and legal. Talent will also be needed in these areas.

Vergara told the Caribbean Business Report, “Another driver to our recruiting success has been our work-at-home model, which has lower attrition rates and better attendance than the competition and is helping drive our industry leadership and position. Looking ahead post-pandemic, we believe high level work-at-home will become permanent, resulting in our ability to thrive in a more virtual, digitally driven environment.”

The company further stated in its response, “The combination of our growth and accessibility across the island, a cutting-edge business model that leverages the industry's most innovative technology, along with a strong company culture that puts the employee first has helped make [us an] employer of choice for Jamaicans. Ibex looks forward to continuing to build on this success in Jamaica and leveraging the island as a key component to the company's growth strategy while maintaining its position as the number one employer of choice.”