Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Mauricio Claver-Carone and chief of staff and Chief Strategy Officer Jessica Bedoya lead a high-level mission to Jamaica December 8-10.
The mission aims to deepen the bank's relationships with Jamaica and further support its work in the country's development. It will also reinforce the IDB Group's commitment to Jamaica, share and expound on the IDB 's Vision 2025 and how the bank is redoubling its support for regional recovery and resilience in the wake of COVID-19 and climate threats.
The mission team will include Richard Martínez Alvarado, vice-president for countries; R Brian Langrin, executive director for The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago; and Stefan Richards, junior counsellor (Jamaica).
The IDB leadership team will hold discussions with Prime Minster Andrew Holness and Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance and the public service. The delegation will also meet with private sector leaders as well as Milverton Reynolds and the leadership team at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).
The bank will meet with The University of the West Indies (UWI) to discuss new efforts to expand the existing IDB-UWI partnership.
The team will visit IDB emblematic projects showcasing the Global Services Sector (nearshoring) and Kingston Creative as well as the Capital's Art Walk (orange economy).
