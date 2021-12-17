IMF pushes Barbados on dealing with debt

THE International Monetary Fund is pressing the Barbadian authorities to quickly return to paying down the country's debt if it wants to safeguard debt sustainability.

The fund outlined its recommendation in the Article IV Consulation and sixth review of the programme it is helping the island navigate to turn around its economic fortunes.

With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Barbados temporarily relaxed its primary surplus from 6 per cent of its GDP in the 2019/20 fiscal year (April 2019 to March 2020) to -1 per cent in fiscal year 2020/21 and 2 per cent in fiscal year 2021/22. The fiscal surplus is essentially monies used to pay down debt. The reduction in that surplus was to divert sums originally earmarked for paying down the country's debt, which in 2020 was around US$6.64 billion, and using the funds to instead increase spending on containing the novel coronavirus pandemic on the island.

Barbados' debt currently hovers around 144 per cent of GDP and studies showing debt levels around 60 per cent of GDP will facilitate long-term growth. Despite not paying anything on its debt last year and paying significantly less than planned this year, the IMF said the country can still achieve the target of reducing its debt to being equivalent to 60 per cent of its GDP by 2034, if it gets back on track quickly by raising the sums it pays out each year. It did not say if debt payments should exceed the 6 per cent of GDP it was before the onset of the pandemic.

The IMF, while acknowledging the right decision was made to redirect the funds from debt payment to dealing with the pandemic and unexpected spending needs to address the impact of Hurricane Elsa on the island in July and ashfalls from the volcanic eruption on nearby St Vincent in April, now says the country must push for higher primary surpluses quickly.

The fund also told Barbadian authorities to accelerate the pace at which they are reforming state-owned enterprises by scaling back on supporting them financially, pushing them to increase revenues and reduce costs, merging others and divesting some to the private sector.

The country was praised for otherwise sticking to the Economic Recovery and Transformation plan despite the challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic and two recent natural disasters - that of the aforementioned volcanic ash from neighbouring St Vincent in April and Hurricane Elsa in July.

Going forward, the fund said “medium-term growth prospects depend on accelerating structural reforms to improve the business climate, diversify the economy, and facilitate green and digital reforms”.

Barbados was also praised for setting the ambitious target of reaching 100 per cent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030.