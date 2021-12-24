Increase credit provisioning

Deposit-taking financial institutions in Barbados are being encouraged to increase their credit provisioning as the novel coronavirus pandemic is prolonged.

Director of the Central Bank of Barbados' Research and Economic Analysis Department Anton Belgrave highlighted provisioning as “the area of greatest concern” for deposit-taking institutions in Barbados.

Credit provisioning is the money banks set aside to cover loans in case they go into default.

Belgrave said, while he is pleased to see how commercial banks are able to withstand the challenges created by the pandemic, he would like to see other deposit-taking financial institutions increase their provisioning.

The advice comes amid the findings of the stress tests conducted as part of the 2020 Financial Stability Report, which revealed that the overall financial system in Barbados remains “fairly resilient” to credit shocks.

The report noted that commercial banks, which control more than half of the financial system's assets, have been very resilient and have been able to handle the fallout from the pandemic. This is largely due to their high liquidity and the fact that they are well-capitalised. Credit unions and finance and trust companies, which control 11 per cent and four per cent of the system's assets, respectively, also remain fairly resilient.

However, Belgrave noted that, “The idea behind stress tests is you are looking for areas where you can force the system to fail. So, in a sense, they are a little unfair to the entities because we essentially test to destruction.”

He said the goal is to identify potential weaknesses in the financial system. To do this regulators conduct simulations that assess the different sectors as well as individual entities' ability to withstand extreme shocks. To that end, he said the scenarios regulators use should be “extreme but plausible”.

Belgrave said results of the stress test become a starting point for discussion with the specific entities should the findings be concerning. Regulators can also issue revised guidelines, but Belgrave says this tends to happen only as a last resort because the existing guidelines are already quite comprehensive.

The Central Bank of Barbados has noted that the ongoing pandemic has led to a slowdown in the economy and an increase in unemployment, which could impact both businesses' and households' ability to repay their loans. This is the basis on which Belgrave has stated his concern. He said if the pandemic lasts for an extended time, deposit-taking institutions will have to consider making a greater provision for credit loss.

Talk of stress testing, provisioning, capital, and liquidity might lead the average Barbadian to view what happens in the financial system as removed from their daily lives, but Belgrave says that is decidedly not the case.

Belgrave stressed that the issue of provisioning is one which should concern every Barbadian because of its connection to the overall stability of the country's financial system.

“Everybody, or just about everybody, who is working in the formal or even informal financial system interacts with it in some way. We have our savings in the banks, we have insurance policies, we have some relationship with our credit union… These things are very central to modern life. I doubt we would have reached the standard we have reached without the growth of the financial system. The collapse of any financial entity or the whole financial sector is quite devastating to an economy… It basically represents the destruction of wealth. So this is why you should pay attention, because, ultimately, if our financial system collapses it will affect you.”