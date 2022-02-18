International hunt

THE Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), in the process of advertising opportunities in Phase Two of Bernard Lodge Development, are casting their nets as far away as Israel and the United Kingdom for potential bidders.

Qualified developers have been invited to participate in a competitive divestment process for land within Phase II of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development in St Catherine. The tender was opened on December 8, 2021.

The process, which is managed by both the DBJ and the SCJ Holdings, is being guided by the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP), a long-term project, which covers 5,397.02 acres.

Phase II two request for proposal (rfp) documents span 20 blocks for residential (detached and townhouse); and mixed use (the establishment of an urban town centre); and residential (townhouse).

The DBJ told the Jamaica Observer that the Bernard Lodge development has been advertised through media houses in Cayman, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and in the international Architectural Digest magazine.

Architectural Digest is described as the international design authority, featuring the work of top architects and designers.

The Bernard Lodge development opportunity has also been advertised in the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, in print, and within the tristate area in the USA through media partners CIN TV.

On February 16, DBJ informed Caribbean Business Report, “Google Impressions had targeted locations in the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United States.”

Bid submission deadline for the residential component of the plan is February 2022 and for mixed use, the deadline will be March 2022.

Phase III of the Bernard Lodge development is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2022/23.

In January, the DBJ indicated that SCJ Holdings was executing the sale agreements for Phase I. The aggregate value of developments in that area is estimated at over $19 billion.

All projects are expected to commence construction by 2024. The DBJ says investor interest has been high, ​adding, “The government looks forward to partnering with qualified private investors to successfully implement the project.”