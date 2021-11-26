Jamaica and Tanzania initiate investment talks

Jamaican and Tanzania have initiated talks aimed at formalising investment partnerships in a number of areas.

Tanzania has invited the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) to identify potential areas for establishing investment partnerships that will contribute to the economies of the two countries. Both countries held preliminary talks during the recent Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai.

Jamaica is planning to hold an international conferences, where Tanzania has been invited as one of the participating countries. The director of the Tanzania Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Getrude Ng'weshemi advised that her country is interested in collaborating with Jamaica in areas like tourism, medicine and medical supplies, industry, agriculture and fisheries.

While explaining that, “Tanzania is blessed with unique opportunities coupled with enabling environment, policies and adequate resources,” Ng'weshemi invited the JSEZA to discuss how Jamaica can cooperate with Tanzania in such investment areas. She indicated that Tanzania is also interested in collaborating with Jamaica on other investment projects.

The meeting at the Dubai exhibition between Tanzania and the JSEZA was also attended by exhibition coordinators from the Tanzania Trade Development Authority and other stakeholders participating in the exhibition including Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Tanzania National Parks Authority.

The TIC representative Diana Mwamanga pointed to priority areas for investment such as pharmacy and pharmaceuticals, car assembling, and edible oil production, where the demand is currently high, cotton production as well as fisheries.

For her part, the NCAA representative Joyce Mgaya highlighted adequate opportunities for investment in areas of hotels and tourist camps, sports tourism such as golf courses and boxing.

The JSEZA director general of regulation, policy, monitoring and implementation Aisley Brown, among other things, promised to link Tanzania's tourism sector with its Jamaican counterpart with a view towards finding tourism opportunities available in Tanzania.

“To achieve this, I will meet with representatives of the Jamaican tourism sector as well as the commissioner general of the Jamaica Pavilion at this Expo 2020 Dubai who is the Jamaican ambassador to the UAE,” Brown posited.