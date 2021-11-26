Jamaica and Tanzania initiate investment talks

Jamaica and Tanzania initiate investment talksFriday, November 26, 2021
|
BY DURRANT PATE
|
Jamaican and Tanzania have initiated talks aimed at formalising investment partnerships in a number of areas.
Tanzania has invited the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) to identify potential areas for establishing investment partnerships that will contribute to the economies of the two countries. Both countries held preliminary talks during the recent Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai.
Jamaica is planning to hold an international conferences, where Tanzania has been invited as one of the participating countries. The director of the Tanzania Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Getrude Ng'weshemi advised that her country is interested in collaborating with Jamaica in areas like tourism, medicine and medical supplies, industry, agriculture and fisheries.
While explaining that, “Tanzania is blessed with unique opportunities coupled with enabling environment, policies and adequate resources,” Ng'weshemi invited the JSEZA to discuss how Jamaica can cooperate with Tanzania in such investment areas. She indicated that Tanzania is also interested in collaborating with Jamaica on other investment projects.
The meeting at the Dubai exhibition between Tanzania and the JSEZA was also attended by exhibition coordinators from the Tanzania Trade Development Authority and other stakeholders participating in the exhibition including Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Tanzania National Parks Authority.
The TIC representative Diana Mwamanga pointed to priority areas for investment such as pharmacy and pharmaceuticals, car assembling, and edible oil production, where the demand is currently high, cotton production as well as fisheries.
For her part, the NCAA representative Joyce Mgaya highlighted adequate opportunities for investment in areas of hotels and tourist camps, sports tourism such as golf courses and boxing.
The JSEZA director general of regulation, policy, monitoring and implementation Aisley Brown, among other things, promised to link Tanzania's tourism sector with its Jamaican counterpart with a view towards finding tourism opportunities available in Tanzania.
“To achieve this, I will meet with representatives of the Jamaican tourism sector as well as the commissioner general of the Jamaica Pavilion at this Expo 2020 Dubai who is the Jamaican ambassador to the UAE,” Brown posited.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy