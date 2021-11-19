Jamaica Bauxite Mining diversifies: Plans technology park and expanded warehousing

Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM), shareholder in Noranda Bauxite Limited and whose mainstream activities are port operations and property management, is moving to diversify income streams.

JBM, incorporated on February 13, 1975 to administer the Government of Jamaica's equity in the bauxite and alumina industries, holds 51 per cent of Noranda Jamaica, which is a partnership between the Jamaican Government and New Day Aluminium Jamaica Limited.

Managing director of JBM, Donna Marie Howe, shared with the Jamaica Observer on November 17 that the company is planning a new BPO/ technology park on lands owned in Lydford, St Ann.

In addition, current investments underway, all in feasibility or pre-feasibility stage, include a spring water commercial distribution centre in Ocho Rios. The bauxite mining company is also planning an industrial park featuring large warehouses in Lydford as well as a commercial park featuring mini-warehouses for light manufacturing, medium warehouses and large warehouses, food court as well as other amenities in Lydford.

Additionally, 150 acres have been earmarked for an affordable housing development in Lydford.

Howe said that JBM, meanwhile, is also pursuing an upgrade of Reynold's Pier which includes an $850-million replacement of the western trestle for the JBM Port in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Focusing on the BPO/ technology park for which an RFP for feasibility studies has been issued, she told the Caribbean Business Report that the park “was considered for this area principally because the JBM has several underutilised, reclaimed bauxite lands which sit strategically within an area which suffers from low employment, is strategically close to the north-south highway and is in close proximity to several schools and tertiary institutions with a constant output of graduates seeking employment which will support the BPO.

She commented, “The development of a BPO in this area is a tremendous opportunity to significantly increase employment, provide business and technology training, and support the Government's policy on development of idle lands towards economic growth.

The BPO/ technology park will be situated in Lydford, St Ann, close to the previously existing old Reynold's bauxite plant.

The Managing director noted that JBM, which owns approximately 4,000 acres of lands in the parish of St Ann, has key stakeholders to whom lands are leased for agricultural and business purposes, such as Mystic Mountain and Puerto Seco beach.

She said, “In the Lydford area, where a lot of the lands are located, there are residential properties and property that JBM leases to businesses to conduct light manufacturing. Some of the tenants are companies that are producing and distributing honey and bammy.”

The managing director indicated that her appointment in 2018 came with a refreshed mandate to optimise underutilised lands and assets and increase revenue growth.

She was also mandated to achieve JBM's responsibility to develop the reclamation of bauxite lands, which will feed into development projects listed.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, JBM made a surplus of $439 million and for the year ended March 31, 2020 the surplus was $370 million.

The company will today have a ceremony for the official opening of its Ocho Rios Office where its planned projects will be unveiled.