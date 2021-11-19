Jamaican company cops top spot at Go Global Awards

LOCAL manufacturing company Lifespan has received the top award at the Go Global Awards.

The International Trade Council is a global platform for business leaders and its Annual Go Global Awards acknowledges businesses that are innovative, unique and enterprising.

Lifespan was notified last month that it had been the only Jamaican company to be shortlisted for the award but had to make a presentation to the panel. This propelled the company to first place. This year's awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of the heads of government, trade and investment agencies from across the globe alongside other CEOs.

“Lifespan is absolutely thrilled to receive this award!” CEO of Lifespan Nayana Williams exclaimed. “It's so admirable, acknowledging the challenges and successes faced by a small female-led Jamaican company in a highly competitive industry dominated by larger players. My heart goes out to our staff, our customers and our suppliers for making this victory possible,” she continued.

This is officially the third time the company has landed an international award. Earlier this year the company won the Monde Selection Grand Gold Award for the second time, reflecting the value of their products along with helping to put Jamaica on the map.

The Legend in Business award is said to be awarded to an organisation recognised with a legacy as an industry leader that has made the leap in its shift towards improvement and sustainability by focusing on strategic thinking as an imperative and complements it with the technological, workforce, etc.

“Winning an award is no small feat. We received a total of 6, 416 entries, coming from organisations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.

The awards brings together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognised and honoured by their peers, it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The programme aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

“We are humbled by organisations such as Lifespan Company Limited who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before,” Parcon ended.