Jamaican magic mushroom breaks into Canadian market

Canadian biotechnology company Havn Life Sciences Inc has successfully exported psilocybin from its Jamaica facility into Canada, a major breakthrough for the evolving magic mushroom market, as the product is controlled and/or restricted in many jurisdictions.

Psilocybin mushrooms have been and continue to be used in indigenous New World cultures in religious, divinatory, or spiritual contexts. They are also used as recreational drugs.

The importation of the naturally derived psilocybin was completed after Havn Life Sciences entered into a supply agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc in Canada.

The agreement and supply of psilocybin will be in compliance with all applicable Health Canada regulations. Havn Life Sciences has a fully operational mycology lab and production facility in Jamaica.

Havn Life Sciences lab in Jamaica

Mycology is the branch of biology concerned with the study of fungi, such as magic mushrooms, including their genetic and biochemical properties, their taxonomy and use to humans as a source of traditional medicine, food and entheogens, as well as their dangers, such as toxicity or infection.

By operationalising the lab facility, Havn Life research division, Havn Labs, has begun production of magic mushrooms alongside local partner Hypha Wellness, a Jamaica-based food and psychoactive mushroom producer.

Havn Labs has developed optimised, sterile growing criteria for psilocybin mushrooms.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division has a Controlled Substance Dealer's Licence for the relevant psychedelic compounds issued by Health Canada. Under that licence, Nectar was granted an import permit, pursuant to the provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Food and Drugs Regulations.

As such, the agreement with Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division paves the way for Havn Life's successful exportation of naturally derived psilocybin from Jamaica. Additionally, it validates the company's supply chain business model of providing psilocybin for clinical use and research.

This is in addition to previously announced supply partnerships this year with Mycrodose Therapeutics, Mycotopia Therapies, Cube Psytech, Allied Health, ATMA Journey Centers, Revive Therapeutics, and HealthTech Connex.

Win-win partnership for HAVN Life and Psilobrain Therapeutics

“This partnership is a huge win for us as we look to secure additional supply agreements with Canadian companies, now that the integrity of our supply chain from Jamaica has been demonstrated,” said Havn Life, CEO Tim Moore.

“As the research and drug development work on psilocybin moves forward, Havn Life continues to position itself as a supply chain leader, able to meet the demand for naturally derived psilocybin,” he added.

For his part, CEO of Psilobrain Therapeutics, Kevin Coft remarked, “We are pleased to be one of Havn Life Sciences' preferred supply partners. Our Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division has been at the forefront of synthetic psychedelic research, and our supply agreement with Havn Life Sciences compliments and initiates our next stage of comprehensive testing, analytics, extraction, and product development from psychedelic mushrooms cultivated and processed under stringent quality control protocols.”

Havn Life is a biotechnology company pursuing standardised extraction of psychedelic compounds to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Through its research division, Havn Labs has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardised, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine.

With its new line of natural health products, Havn Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Psilobrain Therapeutics draws on the latest advances in psychedelic medicine to produce scientifically designed products to facilitate evidence-based healing and wellness. Backed by its three Health Canada licences, the company said it ensures the highest quality of standard by integrating and controlling all aspects of the supply chain from sourcing its naturally derived psilocybin for research-developed formulations through its licensed R&D laboratory.