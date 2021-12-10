Jamaican Teas stays afloat despite COVID challenges

Jamaican Teas Limited returned to profitability in financial year (FY) 2021 despite COVID-19 containment measures and increased costs weighing heavily on its operation.

The company recorded an operating loss of $103.69 million in FY 2020 but saw its fortunes turn, earning a net profit of $795.41 million for the year ended September 30, 2021.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) Jamaican Teas saw its revenues decline to $524.66 million when compared to $786.74 million a year earlier, reflecting a 33 per cent fall-off. Whereas revenue from local manufactured goods and rental income increased during the period, revenues from its real estate business and export of manufactured goods decreased.

Directors highlighted in their commentary on the results that for the fourth quarter (Q4) Jamaican Teas did not record any real estate sales, unlike in the same period a year earlier. Additionally, they said there was “lower export sales” from its manufacturing business in Q4, but that it was “offset by an increase in domestic sales”.

On the other hand, revenue of $2.27 billion in financial year (FY) 2021 represented an increase of 3.55 per cent. All line items indicated an increase in revenue except real estate, which had a lower property sales than in the year prior.

“For the year, the four per cent increase in the group's revenues reflect growth of 17 per cent in export manufacturing sales, 10 per cent in domestic marketing, a two per cent fall-off in supermarket sales and six Manor Park studios sold compared with 12 last year,” the directors wrote.

In providing an overview on the FY 2021's performance, John Mahfood said COVID-19 containment measures and its global impact took a toll, in particular on the latter part of the year.

“Looking at the manufacturing business, we followed 2020 with a very strong year. We were basically on target — matching 2020 revenue and profits in 2021,” he told Jamaica Observer.

“The second half of the year was not as strong as the first half and that resulted primarily from significant devaluation of the dollar, which impacted cost and inflation impacted on the cost of raw material, plus the increase in shipping costs and the delay in shipping. So we ended up with logistics issues which resulted in stock outs and lost sales. Our margins reduced because we didn't increase prices as fast as the increase in the cost of raw materials,” he continued.

Government-instituted lockdowns and curfews, Mahfood said, also had an impact on the group's supermarket operations, Bay City Foods in Montego Bay.

While noting that Jamaican Teas didn't achieve the “aggressive growth” expected from local sales, the CEO highlighted that exports increased significantly. He credited the growth to more Americans returning to work and restaurants as well as an increase in sales within the Caribbean.

Despite the logistics challenges experienced in Q4, the company managed to reduce its cost of sales by 23 per cent, from $576.58 million in Q4 2020. Overall for FY2021, Jamaican Teas also shaved off its sales costs by 33 per cent to $7.5 million

“Curtailed activity in some of our overseas markets accounted for the reduction in sales costs, due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions, which limited our ability to implement certain sales programmes,” the directors stated.

On its balance sheet, Jamaican Teas increased its total assets by $28.1 million to over $1.20 billion registered in FY2020. Its cash and short-term investments reduced in value by 43 per cent to $184.9 million.