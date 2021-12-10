Jamaican Teas to boost Caribbean export, expand plant

Jamaican Teas Limited is planning to boost exports to the Caribbean in the current financial year, even as it prepares for the expansion of its manufacturing plant.

“Our Caribbean sales continue to grow at a good rate. So while the Caribbean sales improved, the US sales were basically at the same level as 2020,” John Mahfood, CEO, Jamaican Teas, told Jamaica Observer.

“We'll continue to focus on the Caribbean market because we think there is a lot more growth we can have there,” he continued.

For the year ended September 2021, director outlined that export manufacturing sales grew by 17 per cent. Notes attached to the financial report showed that foreign sales from manufacturing moved from $859.6 million in FY 2020 to over $1 billion in the period under review.

However, during the fourth quarter (Q4) exports declined by 12 per cent as “a result of our distributors reducing their inventories in certain product lines”. Foreign sales from manufacturing in the quarter fell from $265.7 million in the year prior.

The CEO added that the company's recent appointment of Diana Blake Bennett forms part if its strategy to increase exports in the region.

“You would have also noted we appointed a new CEO for the manufacturing division in November, earlier last month…Obviously that is strong addition to the management and our focus will be on strengthening exports further and adding new products,” Mahfood stated.

Jamaican Teas, according to the directors, has received the go-ahead for a major expansion of its manufacturing plant to meet and prepare for continued growth. Mahfood told Caribbean Business Report that “we're adding 12,000 square feet through the expansion and we have just leased another 10,000 square feet for the soup and dry package division.

“So we're actually renovating an area that we rented to move out our soup and dry package division to this new facility. That has freed up space for the tea factory and during the course of [next year] we'll start the expansion of the tea factory. So we're basically doubling the size of the facility,” he added.

Directors noted that the soups and spices operation will relocate from its current Bell Road manufacturing plant to Richmond Park.

Mahfood also said customers can expect to see new products in the second quarter of the financial year.

“We're increasing the range of soups and we have a number of products coming in the next three months,” he said.