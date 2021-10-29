Jampro to track priority investment projects Logistics and agri-business targeted as major priority areas

Following the recent launch of a priority investment project initiative by the Government, the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) has expressed its readiness to partner in boosting the development and growth objectives of the project.

The promotions agency, which has been tasked with guiding the initiative, is to provide oversight and create structures that will advance large investments. Jampro President Diane Edwards speaking with the Jamaica Observer this week said that her organisation, in partnering with the different ministries, departments and agencies, is to assess these projects to see how best they can be fast-tracked for approval.

“What we will do is streamline the approaches to these projects and ensure that they are expedited through the system. We also need to identify when a project is large and impactful, then move to look at these projects through the committee and once they have been designated priority projects, allow for them to be given fast-track approval through the relevant agencies,” she said in response to queries from the Business Observer.

“Some of the criteria we're going to be looking for is whether these projects have strong economic impact, if they're innovative and bring something new to market (new technologies, new knowledge), or if they have the ability to further linkages or improve the competitiveness of priority sectors, and drive local economic development,” she added.

She highlighted large agri-business and logistics ventures as being some of the priority areas ripe for investment and which were being potentially targeted.

The projects which are to be evaluated across some seven different areas are also expected to offset a raft of economic benefits for the country, chief among which are the creation of employment and sustainable development. These Edwards said will contribute positively to the buildup of a more integrated economy.

“These priority projects are expected to carry huge inputs of innovation and technology, facilitate job creation, and also allow for greater involvement of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), greater linkages and more local value added,” she said.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw in commending the launch of the project said that he was looking forward to their impact.

“This initiative has the potential to not only increase investments into Jamaica, but it ensures that there will be more investments that have a large-scale impact and contribute to Jamaica's sustainable growth. I am pleased to see the launch of this initiative and I look forward to working with Jampro to secure excellent projects,” the minister said last week in Parliament.