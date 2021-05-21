JMMB expanding digital reach to Caribbean region

As part of its group standardisation and plans to expand the opportunities for clients, JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) has indicated that future upgrades of its Moneyline platform will allow for clients to trade in other markets with Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic being the primary targets of interest.

This was disclosed by JMMBGL Group Digital Services General Manager Gifford Rankine to the Business Observer following recent upgrades to Moneyline. The greatest feedback from the recent upgrade has been around its ability to display greater pricing information and data for investors with interest in the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

“The upgraded Moneyline platform will be able to accommodate the option to trade in other markets. Admittedly, JMMB Group took some time to introduce the pricing data on JMMB Moneyline, we are happy that we have been able to respond to the needs of our clients to offer them this feature that will enable them to make more informed investment decisions and improve the process.

“In addition to this feature, we have sought to enhance the live trading and queue information with market summary, trading history and candle sticks charts, among other features. With the upgraded Moneyline platform we have also improved the offerings to clients to now allow them to use funds from their pending settlements to purchase additional securities, so that investors can maximise their investments. JMMB Group will advise of any future plans as we seek to provide our clients with innovation and cutting-edge experience. Of course, we remain responsive to the needs of our clients and will seek to introduce other features over time to enhance our clients' experience,” Rankine shared.

With the current limitations faced by companies' physical infrastructure and ability to scale its reach, Rankine noted that JMMB will be leveraging the digital cloud more in the future. The cloud refers to a digital environment where greater information can be stored along with the ability to perform greater calculations and operations by an entity.

“As JMMB continues with its global expansion, business continuity is critical, as such the company is seeking to leverage the benefits of using the cloud. The cloud platform provides geo-redundancy which creates improved resiliency. It also supports geographic dispersion of the data centres.

“Furthermore, this move will enhance our agility in supporting organic and inorganic growth, allowing us to scale upwards faster and more cost effectively. Finally, as we look at focusing more on our core business, we believe that this transition to the cloud will enable us to shift our focus from routine maintenance activities to more strategic value-added ones, benefiting all our stakeholders,” he said.