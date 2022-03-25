JMMB T&T cites FX challenges

SHAWN Moses, new chief executive officer (CEO) of JMMB Trinidad and Tobago (JMMB T&T), says foreign exchange continues to be a problem in the twindual-island republic.

Nevertheless, he has indicated that his aim is to grow the bank's customer base above its current 33,000 level, offering the clients diverse products to reach their financial goals.

The banker started in his new role on March 1, 2022. In an interview with Andrea Perez Sobers of the Trinidad Express newspaper, Moses said he strives “to increase awareness on what the bank has to offer”.

In discussing the local environment the banker said the Trinidad and Tobago Central Bank, which is responsible for supplying foreign exchange to financial institutions, has limited the amount that can be sold to customers.

The bank, he said, would be helping local manufacturers involved in export to explore opportunities which could lead to more foreign exchange earnings. Part of this, he indicated, will be partnerships with businesses in the Jamaican market, leading to trade facilitation.

The news source quoted him as saying, “We need to find a way to make local businesses self-sufficient and increase their foreign exchange inflows, so they are not 100 per cent dependent on the bank. The important ingredient is finding the solutions for our customers when it comes to US currency.”

JMMB T&T has over TT$4 billion as at March 2021, with a loan portfolio exceeding TT$1.4 billion. New data is due this fiscal year end, March 2022.

JMMB has been in Trinidad and Tobago for 18 years. Its four branches are in Chaguanas, Port of Spain, Tunapuna, and South.

Moses hinted at a planned digital buildout locally, with upgraded ATMs for the bank's clients, as part of plans for the new financial year.