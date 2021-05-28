JNSBL uses virtual workshops to educate clients

JN Small Business Loans (JNSBL) has been utilising technology, through a series of workshops, to educate its clients about business practices and the need to embrace digital platforms to improve their operations.

The workshops, which are mounted via the Zoom meeting platform, began in June last year after the microfinance company, based on clients' feedback, resumed training on how to run efficient and profitable operations.

“These virtual training programmes are part of JNSBL's thrust to provide meaningful support and training to our clients, to offer new ideas on how to deliver service and how to incorporate digital solutions in their business operations,” Kimberly Atkinson, communication and client services manager, explained.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic we would visit each parish and mount training sessions for our clients surrounding: good business and financial management principles for growth; customer service best practices how to sell and how to keep proper records,” she said. “With the pandemic, we were forced to adjust and offer virtual training sessions which our clients have welcomed.”

She added that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) required even more support during the pandemic because many have been affected by the restrictions in movement.

“The operations of micro, small and medium enterprises require support in specific ways, depending on where the entrepreneurs are in the life cycle of their business. Since March last year, out of conversations with our clients, we discovered that although some persons have basic ideas about how to run a business, many require training in areas which are needed to make their business successful, especially now when many have had to pivot to survive.”

“The workshops also serve the purpose of getting many comfortable with the digital economy and the idea of doing business online. We realise that there is some trepidation and reticence on the part of some of our clients to embrace technology, and these workshops are also designed to demystify technology and what it can do,” she added.

Atkinson pointed out that the workshops have retained the same format that they had prior to the pandemic, but new elements have been added.

“When the workshops were face-to-face, member companies within the Jamaica National Group would share on areas of budgeting, financial planning, investments, the importance of insurance and other services,” she revealed.

“We also invited some of our partners and stakeholders to speak on record keeping, registering their businesses, filing their taxes and so on. We kept that same format for the virtual ones. However, we also added a wellness perspective and offered a platform to inform them about emerging technologies. We have also made it interactive by inviting feedback.”

The communication and client services manager affirmed that the workshops will be held monthly going forward and will be reviewed periodically to ensure that the participants' needs are being met.

“The main objective will be to focus on the clientèle in the loan company's portfolio. We will make the workshops inclusive, offering business development advice to our clients, regardless of the sector they are involved in,” she said. “We will also try to incorporate all our customers.”

She said the microfinance company would continue to explore opportunities to educate its clients.

“We want them to not only survive the effects of COVID-19 but to grow and become more agile. MSMEs are important to the Jamaican economy and we continue to work to ensure their success,” she affirmed.