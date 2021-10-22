JPS says electricity theft robs its ability to make greater investments

FACED with the challenge of millions in lost revenue annually, the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) has said that the current level of electricity theft on the island has not only impaired its ability to provide effective service delivery to customers but to also make greater investments within the business.

Speaking at a Jamaica Observer Business Forum held last week, the company said that the estimated US$200 million, or approximately $30 billion when converted to local currency, that it loses to electricity theft each year includes not only its unrealised revenues but other variables including some cost of fuels and the share of cost (or its 17 per cent pass-through) to legitimate customers.

The losses, it said, also negatively affects its ability to offer higher-quality services, as within the last five years it has had to spend over US$150 million to reduce instances of theft.

“We have to also factor the extent to which it [electricity theft] impacts our retained earnings, which also impacts our ability to invest at the levels we're invested right now. This is not something that can be continued into the future, but has to now be dealt with seriously,” said Gary Barrow, chief operations officer at JPS, in responding to questions at the virtually held forum.

The company which holds the monopoly for light and power distribution in the country said that outside of employing a vast amount of manpower to remove illegal connections, it has also had to make significant investments in finding innovative solutions — including the use of smart technologies — to tackle electricity theft, which it described as widespread and growing. The establishment of a Community Renewal division has also been resourced from company funds and aims to provide training and support needed in regularising delinquent communities.

With increased reports from customers who have complained of frequent power outages being used as a strategy to mitigate against high levels of electricity theft in some areas, the light and power company said that the move, which was never designed to be a strategy, was more directed towards protecting its infrastructure and equipment.

The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) in responding to these complaints recently issued a cease and desist order on JPS, urging it to immediately suspend its 'transformer protection programme' for 90 days in the first instance as it moves to conduct investigations. The JPS in a clapback this week has however warned that such an order could cause customers to suffer as a result of longer and more frequent power outages when equipment becomes damaged.

“We are shocked that the OUR would frustrate our efforts to protect our equipment and manage outages faced by our customers due to unauthorised overload. We anticipate that the OUR, after its promised investigations, will return a more balanced decision which supports the company's right to protect its investment,” said Michel Gantois, president of and chief executive officer (CEO) of JPS.

With approximately 200,000 persons illegally extracting electricity from the national grid yearly, the company said it has had to frequently replace infrastructural equipment in some areas, a situation which it said was highly unsustainable.

The CEO further underscored that with the company having to replace some 110 transformers over the last 18 months at costs spanning $25 million, it has the right to protect its investments.

“Government needs to implement programmes to fight theft so that in the longer term we will have, like any other country, transformers that can live up to their 20 year lifespan and cause us to not having to replace them all the time,” he said during the forum, inferring also the lack of political will from politicians, which he believe is needed to help in curbing a practice deeply rooted in social and economic disorders.

With Government being urged to pursue greater use of solar as an alternative and cheaper form of energy generation to reduce electricity theft and bring down the cost to paying customers, the company said it has been working to deepen its footprint in renewables as it takes steps to expand solar capacity.

The power company, which secured funding of over $30 million to finance capital projects this year, said it is gearing up to also inject approximately US$100 million in total capital up to 2023. Most recently, the entity has embarked on a number of electricity infrastructure upgrades in some areas, which it plans to later expand across the island.

During its last financial year JPS earned profits of US$31 million, 26 per cent below the previous year's earnings, while revenues amounted to US$888.7 million. At the end of its April-June quarter this year, the company reported after-tax profits of US$11.6 million.