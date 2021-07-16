June records inflation of 4.3 per cent

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) is reporting an inflation rate of 0.7 per cent for the month of June and a point to point (June 2020-June 2021) out-turn of 4.3 per cent.

Speaking at a quarterly brief yesterday, director general of Statin Carol Coy said that an increase in the rate stemmed from upward movement in the heavily weighted 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' division due to higher prices for some agricultural produce which went up by 1.9 per cent.

“Also contributing to the overall inflation rate was a 5.9 per cent increase in the index for the division 'restaurant and accommodation services' due to higher prices for items within the class “restaurant, cafes and the like' and a 0.4 per cent increase in the index for the 'transport' division due to increased petrol prices,” Coy said.

She said these movements were, however, tempered by a 2.4 per cent decline in the index for the 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' division, primarily due to a fall in the rates for electricity, water and sewage.

The point-to-point inflation rate in the previous month was five per cent.