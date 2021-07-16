June records inflation of 4.3 per cent

June records inflation of 4.3 per centFriday, July 16, 2021
The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) is reporting an inflation rate of 0.7 per cent for the month of June and a point to point (June 2020-June 2021) out-turn of 4.3 per cent.
Speaking at a quarterly brief yesterday, director general of Statin Carol Coy said that an increase in the rate stemmed from upward movement in the heavily weighted 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' division due to higher prices for some agricultural produce which went up by 1.9 per cent.
“Also contributing to the overall inflation rate was a 5.9 per cent increase in the index for the division 'restaurant and accommodation services' due to higher prices for items within the class “restaurant, cafes and the like' and a 0.4 per cent increase in the index for the 'transport' division due to increased petrol prices,” Coy said.
She said these movements were, however, tempered by a 2.4 per cent decline in the index for the 'housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels' division, primarily due to a fall in the rates for electricity, water and sewage.
The point-to-point inflation rate in the previous month was five per cent.
