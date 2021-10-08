Kaya Group to benefit from equity raise joint venture

Kaya Group is getting a financial boost through a joint venture with NUGL Inc, a search directory and multimedia firm.

NUGL Inc has completed and approved a capital raise in the amount of US$20 million which is expected to benefit Kaya's operations in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“We have slowly been introducing Kaya to the NUGL community with video, live interviews, and written articles in our digital magazine,” stated Ryan Bartlette, COO of NUGL. “We feel it is essential that Kaya is introduced organically to our community and our investors. Kaya is an amazing company that has built a fantastic brand with an even more incredible team, and we want our audience to hear Kaya's story first-hand through NUGL's media outlets.”

The company said the capital raise will fund the joint growth strategy into the respective countries of operation for Kaya Group and NUGL Inc. The 2022 budget, which will be announced by year-end 2021, includes and is not limited to the USA, Jamaica, Caribbean, and Uruguay. The expansion consists of NUGL's global technology and media launch and Kaya's cannabis products entering the US market, debuting in California.

Kaya is in the process of opening its 4th retail location in Montego Bay. The spacey location includes a café, Herb House cannabis store, a Higher Standards pop-up with a Vibes Rolling area complemented with a Square Grouper Bar and Pizzeria.

After the merger, NUGL / Kaya will be a global, multifaceted company with diverse revenue streams. The combined resources and expanded international exchange will give the companies significant growth opportunities to complement one another. The companies' combined ownership of multiple markets, retail locations, technologies, and distribution facilities, paired with solid backing and options to operate in numerous countries, will efficiently address the best fit for their combined long-term growth.

“We are very excited to be able to build out our footprint in countries like Cayman, Barbados, and The Bahamas in 2022 as more Caribbean countries decriminalise or legalise ganja,”stated Bali Vaswani, chairman and CEO of the Kaya Group.

Both companies are committed to finalising the merger in the coming weeks.

Kaya is one of Jamaica's vertically-integrated medical ganja company with diverse operations headquartered in Ocho Rios, which includes a licensed cultivation facility with over 70 genetics, a processing facility, three retail dispensaries, and conditional licences to transport and operate therapeutic wellness spas. The Kaya Group opened a medical ganja retail location in Jamaica in March 2018 and has since established itself as a leading supplier and exporter of medical ganja throughout the Caribbean and South America through its ganja franchise with Quantum Ventures in Punta Del Este, Uruguay.