Key turns $10.9 million in Q3 profits

Key Insurance, at the end of its third quarter, the period from July to September, posted after tax net profits of $10.9 million, near doubling that for the similar period last year and marking the fifth-consecutive profitable quarter for the company since listing on the local stock exchange.

At the end of the September quarter, nine-month profit outturns for the company previously plagued by losses amounted to $12.7 million.

“The company also grew its revenues by 37 per cent to $1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $1.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021,” the latest quarterly report posted with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) stated.

Despite operating in a quarter which the insurance company said was marked by elevated levels of claims, gross premiums written up to the period managed to grow by some 28 per cent to total $514.9 million during the third quarter, and approximately $1.4 billion for the nine months. A performance the company also attributed to improvements in its underwriting activities.

Investment income over the nine-month period, likewise, more than doubled to total $37.7 million in year-on-year comparisons.

“Investment income has been and will continue to be an essential focus of management to drive the growth of the company's overall performance,” the financial report also outlined.

The company's management, in noting its delight with the strong performance of the company over the last five quarters, said it will continue to remain focused on executing the strategic initiatives needed for full turnaround.

Don Wehby, chairman of Key Insurance and CEO of the GraceKennedy Group, of which Key Insurance is a subsidiary, expressed pleasure at the entity's improved performance and increasing profitability.

“We have executed on our plan on delivering and turning around this company to profitability and I want to say to you, the rest of the year is looking good. Together we know that from here on, our company will only get better,” he told shareholders at an annual general meeting held last month.

“It just goes to show that when a plan is executed well, great things can happen. In this very competitive insurance segment, to be able to report five-consecutive quarters of strong performance is a testament to hard work producing results,” he also said in a company release this week.

Meanwhile, Tammara Glaves-Hucey, general manager of Key Insurance added that the company's intent, going forward, is to increase market share, an item which she said was ranked very high on the agenda.

“We believe that we can go forward even stronger than we were, with the strengthening of our relationships with all our partners, agents, broker partners, customers, shareholders, and all our valued stakeholders,” she commented at the AGM.

The general insurer, which was acquired by the GraceKennedy Group over a year ago, at the end of its third quarter period saw total assets increased to $5.2 billion, up from $4.3 billion in the prior year's period.