Kingston Wharves declares Q1 revenues of $1.85 billion

DESPITE earlier reports of significant declines in both revenue and profit for the 2020 financial year as a result of the contraction in the general economy caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) says it was able to regain lost ground in its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The group achieved consolidated revenues of $1.85 billion for the period under review, a marginal decrease of 1 per cent or $26 million over the previous corresponding period.

Net profit was $560.2 million for the quarter under review, a slight decrease of 0.3 per cent or $1.7 million over the corresponding period of 2020 ($561.9 million). Earnings per share for the quarter was 38.30 cents compared to 38.72 cents in prior year.

The Terminal Operations Division generated operating revenue of $1.4 billion for the three-month period, a decrease of 6 per cent over the corresponding period of the prior year. Divisional profits decreased by 24 per cent from $595 million to $451 million.

Despite the reduction in domestic motor vehicle imports and some commercial shipments due to the economic downturn, the division remains the largest segment of the group, contributing 68 per cent of revenues KWL's Chairman Jeffrey Hall indicated in the financial statement to shareholders.

“Significantly increased costs and fees associated with our Special Economic Zone (SEZ) designation, which took effect in the second quarter of the prior year, coupled with the volatility in the foreign exchange market also contributed to the division's 2021 first-quarter results. The SEZ is expected to attract business for the terminal in the medium term but the arrangement incurs significant short-term costs,” Hall noted.

He added that the logistics services division continued to experience growth in the first quarter having generated revenues of $614 million, an increase of 16 per cent over the prior year. Divisional profits significantly increased by 64 per cent to $230 million when compared with the previous corresponding period ($140 million).

The relatively strong performance of this division is the realisation of gains from recent capital investments made to attract new business and expand service offerings, Hall said.

KWL offers customised logistics services to customers in a range of sectors spanning telecommunications, automotive trade, manufacturing and retail.

Hall further indicated that KWL has earmarked resources for the 2021 financial year for major rehabilitation works on berth 7 as part of a continuing process of enhancing the competitiveness of its infrastructure.

“Through a partnership with the Port Authority of Jamaica, we have also strengthened our security apparatus as an additional value proposition to our discerning local and international clientele,” Hall said.