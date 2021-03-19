Kingston Wharves launches Click N Collect

Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) recently unveiled Click N Collect to its freight forwarders and shipping agents stakeholder group.

The service is a simplified cargo clearance option to satisfy the growing demand for a contactless pre-clearance and door-to-door delivery for personal shippers sending barrels, boxes, pallets and other less than container load (LCL) cargo.

Working with partner agents and customs brokers, Click N Collect provides an e-services portal where customers can pay agent fees, customs charges and KWL charges online in a single payment window, and schedule the pick-up of their cargo, without physically navigating the cargo clearance process themselves. Those personal shippers who are unable to access the service through their shipping agent may contact KWL directly.

KWL Chief Executive Officer Mark Williams disclosed that Click N Collect was another step in the company's move to leverage the use of digital technology to streamline processes and revolutionise the cargo clearance process in the sea freight industry.

“Alternatives to the traditional cargo clearance process is an important investment for us as a company as we find new ways to make the process more efficient and safer; introducing a contactless system is an imperative in the face of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CEO said.

He continued: “Freight forwarders can now reposition shipping by sea with a high level of convenience that personal shippers associate with air freight. Partners and customers processing cargo through KWL now have a more convenient option to navigate the shipping clearance process.”

The initiative provides a platform for freight forwarders and shipping agents to significantly expand their pre-clearance and door-to-door delivery services by leveraging the back-office clearance resources KWL has made available to ensure a seamless service,” Williams noted.

Commissioner of Customs Velma Ricketts-Walker has applauded the new KWL cargo clearance measure.

“The Jamaica Customs Agency welcomes and supports the initiative as it is in sync with the agency's drive to facilitate trade through simpler, quicker, and more efficient processes,” Ricketts-Walker said.

Kingston Wharves' Corporate Services and Client Experience Manager Simone Murdock, giving details on the new cargo clearance service, explained that Click N Collect can be accessed at KWL's e-services website – www.eservices.kingstonwharves.com

A single window for personal shippers importing cargo through KWL partner agents, the site also houses KWL's electronic payment options, provides information on charges, and details on KWL's bank transfer service which allows for direct deposit to its account.