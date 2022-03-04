Kingston Wharves rebounds

FOLLOWING a downturn in business in 2020 caused by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Kingston Wharves reports a strong turnaround in the financial year which ended December 31, 2021.

The company said during last year its profits grew 43 per cent in the financial year, which ended December 31, 2022 and said with its recently announced capital investments, it is well placed to continue the growth.

Profits at the terminals and logistics company during 2021 reached $3.2 billion.

It came on the back of revenues which grew 22 per cent to $8.7 billion during the year.

The business, which relies heavily on its terminal operations — Kingston Wharves earns two-thirds of its revenues and profits from its terminal services — said its recently announced US$60-million infrastructure development plan is aimed at further strengthening its capacity as a nearshoring destination.

That will include the commissioning of a new model 8 Gottwald crane, the redevelopment of Berth 7 and the construction of a modular warehouse complex at Ashenheim Road in St Andrew.

With the completion of these projects, Kingston Wharves will have increased its logistics and warehousing capacity to approximately 650,000 square feet and, redeveloped and expanded its deep-water berths and boosted the business capability to handle super-post panamax vessels.